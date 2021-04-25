Bills that ban transgender athletes seeing mixed results

According to the Miami Herald, “The House bill stipulated that institutions had to resolve complaints about a student’s sex with a health examination from a health care provider. The student could prove their sex one of three ways: with a DNA test; with a testosterone test or with medical professional examining the student’s ‘reproductive anatomy.’”

If that last part doesn’t give you pause ...

And exactly who is allowed to make these “complaints”? A less-than-ethical opposing coach, administrator or parent the week of a big postseason contest?

The transgender bill in Montana makes me wonder how sincere those politicians are who are bringing this up as a major issue facing high school athletes in their states.

According to the Associated Press, “The Montana House and Senate approved the bill largely along party lines, after it was amended to become void if the federal government withholds education funding from the state over gender discrimination and an appeal by the state fails.”

When you can name the price tag at which an issue suddenly isn’t important enough to address with a bill, maybe we shouldn’t be scoreboard watching on that issue at all.

Dale Miller is a sports writer for the Independent. Once a week he wanders away from the sports department to offer his take on non-sports related topics. Email him at dale.miller@theindependent.com

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.