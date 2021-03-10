Blinds are closed, but Crane Trust members can witness the majesty of the sandhill crane migration from their homes

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Crane Trust officials, working diligently, put up a closed circuit camera that can be operated and narrated by a Crane Trust expert to create a virtual experience that people around the world may tune into during the migration season from the comfort of their home. It is like being in the blind, but without the weather, which at times can be cold and miserable during late winter and early spring.

“The virtual crane experience was instituted this year because we were unable to have the public in for tours this year,” said Sandra Douglas, Crane Trust community coordinator. “We had thought about it for a long time, but this (pandemic) gave us motivation this year to go ahead with the project.”

To provide the best virtual experience, Douglas said they installed fiber optic cable and a state-of-the-art camera along the river, looking to the west along the Platte River from the Crane Trust headquarters. That gives the viewer an expansive view of the river and its lodgers — the cranes — to see. The operation is flexible and can be moved to provide the best location for experiencing the cranes

The camera is controlled by an operator inside the headquarters.

“We have been able to get amazing close-up shots with this camera, which you can only get sometimes with binoculars from inside the blinds,” Douglas said.