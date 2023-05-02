Nebraska Realty will host a statewide blood drive on Thursday, covering its offices in Grand Island, Omaha, Lincoln and Papillion.

The drive is being held in conjunction with the American Red Cross.

The Grand Island event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 217 E. Stolley Park Road.

"This is the fourth year Nebraska Realty has hosted a blood drive, but this is the first year we have coordinated and included four of our seven offices statewide,” said Andy Alloway, broker/owner of Nebraska Realty. “It has always been my priority in business to give back to the community, and this is a great way for our agents to give back."

To be eligible to donate blood, individuals must be at least 17 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health. Donors should bring a valid photo ID with them to the event.

Appointments are highly encouraged, and can be made by visiting https://rcblood.org/3TcRNsw. Walk-ins will also be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.

All donors will receive a $10 e-gift card of their choice.