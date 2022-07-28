 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
California man dies in I-80 accident Thursday morning near Grand Island

A California man who was trying to render aid died when he was hit by passing vehicle early Thursday morning on Interstate 80 near Grand Island.

Hector Stanley Duque, 47, was fatally struck at about 2:45 a.m.

Hall County Sheriff's deputies were initially called to a two-vehicle accident near mile marker 310 in the eastbound lanes of I-80. On the way, they learned of a second accident at the same location.

A preliminary investigation indicates a Nissan pickup pulling a U-Haul trailer, driven by Salvador Duque Moreno, was traveling east when he was struck from behind by an eastbound Peterbilt semi driven by Yelena Coop, whose hometown was not available.

Duque, who was a passenger in the Nissan pickup, then exited the vehicle to assist Moreno. He was struck by a passing vehicle, and pronounced dead at the scene.

An accident reconstruction team was called to assist in the investigation, which remains open.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Nebraska State Patrol, Grand Island Fire Department and the Grand Island Rural Fire Department. The interstate was closed from 3:06 a.m. to 7:11 a.m. during the investigation.

