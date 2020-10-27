 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Call from citizen helps police arrest suspect in thefts
0 comments

Call from citizen helps police arrest suspect in thefts

{{featured_button_text}}
cuffs

Thanks to the help of an alert citizen, a 31-year-old Grand Island man was arrested early Tuesday for allegedly breaking into vehicles.

Frank Rodriguez III was arrested just after midnight in a vehicle near 404 W. 10th St.

“A concerned citizen seeing something out of the ordinary and calling it in is really what (got) Rodriguez caught here,” said Capt. Jim Duering of the Grand Island Police Department.

The caller reported that a male was rifling through vehicles with a flashlight. “Good police work” also played a big part in the arrest, Duering said.

Rodriguez admitted to breaking the windows out of at least four vehicles, “three of which he stole things from,” Duering said.

Police believe he stole four stereos, one wallet and one speaker. Rodriguez had a screwdriver in his possession, which he said he used to break the windows.

He was arrested for four counts of criminal mischief, three counts of theft and one count of possession of a burglar’s tools.

Grand Island police received reports of at least 11 vehicle break-ins late Sunday and early Monday.

“The fact that he may be involved has not escaped us,” Duering said of the other crimes.

But police have not charged Rodriguez with any additional crimes yet. Duering said police investigators are working hard on the break-ins.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts