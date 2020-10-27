Call from citizen helps police arrest suspect in thefts

Thanks to the help of an alert citizen, a 31-year-old Grand Island man was arrested early Tuesday for allegedly breaking into vehicles.

Frank Rodriguez III was arrested just after midnight in a vehicle near 404 W. 10th St.

“A concerned citizen seeing something out of the ordinary and calling it in is really what (got) Rodriguez caught here,” said Capt. Jim Duering of the Grand Island Police Department.

The caller reported that a male was rifling through vehicles with a flashlight. “Good police work” also played a big part in the arrest, Duering said.

Rodriguez admitted to breaking the windows out of at least four vehicles, “three of which he stole things from,” Duering said.

Police believe he stole four stereos, one wallet and one speaker. Rodriguez had a screwdriver in his possession, which he said he used to break the windows.

He was arrested for four counts of criminal mischief, three counts of theft and one count of possession of a burglar’s tools.

Grand Island police received reports of at least 11 vehicle break-ins late Sunday and early Monday.