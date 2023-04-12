"Death by Chocolate," the latest production from Grand Island Little Theatre, is filled with fun and mysterious characters.

"Every one of the characters has a secret of some kind," says Laura Gregory, who plays BonBon Purvis.

In talking to the actors, the word "mystery" keeps coming up.

Brittani Wacker portrays Yolanda Lamb.

"Yolanda is a very mysterious person," Wacker says.

How would Amber Howell describe her character, Bobbie Sue Cash?

"She's got a mystery about her. She's maybe not who she seems to be," Howell says.

Jeff Morrick says his character, Francois LePew, is "kind of a man of mystery" who sees himself as a ladies man.

"Death by Chocolate," which opens Friday night, is a comedy whodunnit.

Ron Jelinek plays private eye Nick Noir. Noir stands under street lights and talks "real tough to people," Jelinek said.

"He's got a lot of heart, but he is not the sharpest knife in the drawer," Jelinek said.

"He's not the best detective," Jelinek said. "He's had a string of bad luck and he really needs this case to pay the rent."

Noir speaks with a Brooklyn accent. Instead of smoking, "I carry a box of Milk Duds," Jelinek said.

In addition to playing the main character, Jelinek is also the narrator.

Sometimes, all of the characters freeze onstage while Jelinek keeps talking.

Audiences will be presented with lots of clues, red herrings and visual and conversational clues, Laura Fentress says.

"There's things that seem like they're significant, but they're really not, and you don't really know until the end. And it's also amazingly funny," she said.

Gregory's character is a co-owner of the Precious Perks Coffee Shoppe, whose signature coffee is called Death by Chocolate. BonBon's sister, Coco, is the complete opposite of her sister.

BonBon is "very strait-laced and uptight," Gregory said. She doesn't reveal anything about herself.

Gregory likes conveying the character's exaggerated sense of meanness.

She likes the way the play combines "snarky comedy with a lot of twists and turns to keep you engaged."

What kind of person does Howell play?

"Bobbie Sue Cash is a wanna-be country singer. She's not very good, though. So be aware. Your ears might hurt. I apologize," Howell said.

For Howell, the toughest part of the show is "singing poorly when you've been trained to sing well your entire life."

Fentress plays Noir's secretary, Selma.

"I get to be this very exaggerated, exuberant, outgoing, quick-thinking stylish woman, completely unlike how I am in real life," Fentress said.

For Fentress, what's the most difficult thing about the play?

"Walking in heels," she said.

Audiences might need to come two or three times to pick up on all the little jokes, Morrick said. "There's just tons and tons of laughs."

Morrick is one of a number of actors making their GILT debut.

"Auditioning was a riot. Rehearsing is a riot. Everyone tells me performing is going to be a riot. So to me, that's a win-win-win. There's not much wrong with it."

Wacker describes her character as "the widow in black."

For her, the biggest challenge is "staying sad the whole time. I'm not a very sad person," she said.

"Death by Chocolate" is directed by Julie Miller and Jeri Lorenz.

"This has been the easiest cast to work with," Miller said. "They learned their lines early. They've been enthusiastic."

"They take direction well," Lorenz said.

The 10-person cast is a good mix of acting veterans and newcomers, Lorenz said.

"Everyone's been real supportive of each other," Miller said. There has been no drama behind the scenes.

Marlo Vogt, a 17-year-old senior at Northwest High school, plays Juniper Berry.

Her character, she said, is "like an analytical, sarcastic-type person who isn't really sure what's going on, but is just bored of it."

Juniper is tired of "everybody else being incompetent," Vogt said.

What does Vogt like best about the character?

"I get to let off my teenage sass," she said. "I usually don't do that."

Normally, Vogt is "the quieter person who sits in the back of the class and just does the work they're supposed to."

What does Vogt enjoy most about the show?

"I like that I get to have fun with it."

At Northwest, she's been in three one-act plays, which are competitive. In those shows, she's had "to be the absolute best that I can be."

In "Death by Chocolate," Vogt is still doing her best. But she likes the way the directors are letting her have "a lot of freedom with the character."

Amy Smallcomb, who lives in Kearney, is one of the people making her first appearance on the GILT stage. She was stage manager for the holiday show a couple of years ago.

"I just appreciate and thank Julie and Jeri for letting me be in the show," she said.

Other members of the cast are Jana Thompson and Steven Spencer.