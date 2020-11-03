Casino gambling will be coming to Fonner Park

“I am especially thrilled for the Nebraska thoroughbred racing industry because this will result in saving their industry and become a significant boost for Nebraska agriculture. The breeding of thoroughbred racehorses and the demand for farmers to produce product for the racehorses will generate a revitalized ag economy in the state.”

Kotulak said that while the approval of the three initiatives Tuesday was “big” for Fonner Park, it is just as big, if not bigger, for Grand Island and central Nebraska due to the amount of jobs it will bring to Grand Island.

“The casino alone will call for dealers — people to be at the table games — slot attendants and hosts,” Kotulak told The Independent last week. “Then, there are the food and beverage employees that we would need. There is the hospitality and house cleaning, the surveillance and security all within the casino itself. Then, should there be a hotel that would be built, then we would need all of the staffing required for that.”

Kotulak said that despite voters approving the three gambling initiatives, a casino will not be coming to Fonner Park anytime soon. He said that with the passage of Initiative 430, the gaming commission would need to approve codes and ordinances for casino gaming in Nebraska prior to one opening there.

“There won’t be a casino at Fonner Park next weekend, next month or next year,” Kotulak said. “There is quite a bit of protocols and regulations and things that need to be put in place before any casino can start.”

