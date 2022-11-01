Casino Night fundraiser Saturday night at Elks

A Casino Night event Saturday at the Elks Lodge will raise money for Lance Klanecky, the husband of Air Force veteran Peggy Lynn Klanecky.

The event, which begins at 6 p.m., was put together by the Elks Lodge and the Business Coalition for Veterans.

Peggy Lynn Klanecky, who is disabled, was honored by the Business Coalition for Veterans during its Party in the Park in August.

"Lance is suffering from severe heart damage due to COVID. He is currently undergoing stem cell therapy and needs to raise funds for medical expenses," says a news release. Funds raised through a GoFundMe page enabled him to receive his first treatment.

A smoked brisket dinner will be served for $15 per person.

Veterans eat free. Those who plan to attend should make reservations by calling the Elks at 308-382-8014.

The evening begins with a time to recognize veterans. The Casino Night starts at 7 p.m.