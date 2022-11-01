 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Casino Night fundraiser Saturday night at Elks

  • Updated
  • 0

   A Casino Night event Saturday at the Elks Lodge will raise money for Lance Klanecky, the husband of Air Force veteran Peggy Lynn Klanecky.

   The event, which begins at 6 p.m., was put together by the Elks Lodge and the Business Coalition for Veterans.

   Peggy Lynn Klanecky, who is disabled, was honored by the Business Coalition for Veterans during its Party in the Park in August.

  "Lance is suffering from severe heart damage due to COVID. He is currently undergoing stem cell therapy and needs to raise funds for medical expenses," says a news release. Funds raised through a GoFundMe page enabled him to receive his first treatment.

   A smoked brisket dinner will be served for $15 per person.

   Veterans eat free. Those who plan to attend should make reservations by calling the Elks at 308-382-8014. 

People are also reading…

   The evening begins with a time to recognize veterans. The Casino Night starts at 7 p.m.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Nebraska State Patrol crash response scenarios

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts