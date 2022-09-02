CCC board' member Diane Keller receives national recognition

Diane Keller said she has always had two career paths on her map.

“My whole life, I struggled trying to decide as a kid whether I wanted to be a nurse or a teacher, and ended up going the nursing route.”

When Keller joined the Central Community College Board of Governors in 2000, she got the best of both worlds: contributing to education and adding her expertise to CCC’s health care program — and others.

In her career in health care, keeping staff educated was a major facet of her role.

Keller recently retired after 50 years with Memorial Community Health, Inc. She ended her career with the Aurora-based private, nonprofit health care corporation, as its CEO.

“I was able to carry on and hopefully have an impact on a wider variety of students through my work … keeping that focus for what's best for the students of Central Community College,” Keller said.

Her passion for the path that led her to CCC’s Board of Governors garnered her recognition as the winner of the 2022 Western Region Trustee Leadership Award by the Association of Community Colleges Trustees (ACCT). The award recognizes community college leaders for meeting the needs of their communities.

As a result of that recognition, she is one of five nominees for the ACCT’s M. Dale Ensign Trustee Leadership Award.

Keller’s leadership on CCC’s Board of Governors has made her a key voice in advocating for the competence of two-year registered nursing programs.

Still, her leadership on the elected board hasn’t been limited to health care education, Matt Gotschall, CCC President, said in a statement.

“(Keller) has been an outstanding board member and very knowledgeable about so many program areas including nursing, allied health, agriculture and business. She has dedicated hundreds of hours to not only making CCC better, but the entire Nebraska community college system.”

Being on the Board of Governors is a volunteer position with plenty of impact, Keller said. “It's something that you can do that can make a big difference — not only successful students, but your local economic development.”

“You don't know what your community really needs as a governing board, if you're not actively involved in some kind of business or industry in your community, and open to hearing from and discussing with (others),” she said. “Obviously, health care was my field, but responding to what the needs, locally in other areas of our communities that we represent.”

Through Keller’s leadership and collaboration on CCC’s Board of Governors, the school has acquired a litany of statewide grants and initiatives, including: the Nebraska Math Readiness Project, National Science Foundation mechatronics grants, U.S. Department of Labor transportation grants, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services health occupations grants, and U.S. Department of Education veterans’ services grants.

She has also supported initiatives in entrepreneurship, precision agriculture and student support programs like TRIO.

“I was pleased and proud to nominate Diane for this well-deserved award,” CCC Board of Governors Chair John Novotny said in a statement. “She exemplifies what the award is all about. Diane has broken ground and paved paths for women and all that do public service and does it from the heart. I am so happy for her and all her accomplishments”.

Keller will receive the Western Region award during the 53rd annual ACCT Leadership Congress in New York City in October.

Keller’s ACCT recognition follows her receiving the Nebraska Community College Association (NCCA) Governors Award in 2021. The NCCA Governors Award is given to a college board member for outstanding leadership, both at the institution and in the community, and support of two-year colleges.

She twice served as president and vice president of the NCCA Board and one term each as secretary and treasurer. Each term required involvement in the NCCA executive committee and full board meetings.

Keller lives on a farm near Harvard with her husband, Keith. They have two grown children.