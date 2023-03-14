The decision comes amid Thursday’s forecasts calling for blizzard-like conditions, which could make for dangerous driving conditions for board members who live in outlying areas. Following state guidelines and statutes, board members will be able to join in via web-based technology. The meeting will begin at 1 p.m. on Thursday and in room 210 at CCC-Grand Island. The meeting agenda is located at meeting.sparqdata.com/Public/Organization/CCC.