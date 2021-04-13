Census stall causes redistricting crunch

Redistricting in Hall County this year will not be easy.
A long delay in census information from the Nebraska Legislature means that Hall County will have only weeks, not months, to complete the work of drawing new district lines ahead of the 2022 election cycle.
“Every entity that has elected officials that are not elected at-large has to divide things into either districts or wards, and they have to do that in a timely fashion,” Regional Planning Director Chad Nabity explained. “That has to be done prior to Dec. 9 this year.”
The county usually receives this information on April 1.
This year, the county is expected to get the data on Sept. 30.
The state deadline for completing new district lines is Dec. 9.
“Normally we would have six to nine months to do this work, and now we’re going to have probably, at best, four to six weeks,” County Elections Commissioner Tracy Overstreet said.
The time crunch will affect redistricting work required for Hall County Board of Commissioners, Grand Island and Wood River city councils, and Grand Island Public Schools and Centura School District.
Redistricting is done every 10 years with the completion of the U.S. census.
There are 23 districts, or precincts, in Hall County.
A precinct is the geographical area where someone votes, and their polling site is within that area.
Precincts are not population-based because some of the population is non-voting age.
The precincts cannot cross legislative lines, though.
“The Legislature is the first one that has to draw lines, and they draw legislative lines as well as congressional lines, Board of Regents, Public Service Commission and State Board of Education,” Overstreet said. “The legislative line is really a line to follow for everybody else.”
Redistricting is important to a fair election process, Nabity said.
“The idea is that you end up with one person, one vote,” he said. “So, if we have seven county commissioners and we have 63,000 people in Hall County, ideally we want 9,000 people in each of your districts.”
Because of substantial growth in the northwest part of Grand Island, some redistricting needs to be done there, for example.
“(County) District 2 for example has 2,600 more registered voters than what the average should be,” Overstreet said. “Other (county) seats are 1,600 short, 1,400 short. So some lines are going to have to move.”
Overstreet anticipates being able to do some “pre-work” with Grand Island GIS (Geographical Information Systems) and Regional Planning ahead of time.
“We can take our best guess at where things need to move that way we can be more nimble when we do get the results (in September),” she said.
Hall County Commissioners may need to hold special meetings to approve the new districts before the Dec. 9 state deadline.