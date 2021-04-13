Census stall causes redistricting crunch

There are 23 districts, or precincts, in Hall County.

A precinct is the geographical area where someone votes, and their polling site is within that area.

Precincts are not population-based because some of the population is non-voting age.

The precincts cannot cross legislative lines, though.

“The Legislature is the first one that has to draw lines, and they draw legislative lines as well as congressional lines, Board of Regents, Public Service Commission and State Board of Education,” Overstreet said. “The legislative line is really a line to follow for everybody else.”

Redistricting is important to a fair election process, Nabity said.

“The idea is that you end up with one person, one vote,” he said. “So, if we have seven county commissioners and we have 63,000 people in Hall County, ideally we want 9,000 people in each of your districts.”

Because of substantial growth in the northwest part of Grand Island, some redistricting needs to be done there, for example.