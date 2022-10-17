 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Central Catholic junior earns honors in essay contest

The Rev. Joseph Hanefeldt, bishop of the Grand Island Catholic Diocese, honored Central Catholic junior Madeline Logue on Wednesday for winning the 10th-grade division in the Nebraska Catholic Conference’s annual statewide pro-life essay contest.

Madeline Logue, a junior at Grand Island Central Catholic, won the 10th-grade division in the Nebraska Catholic Conference’s annual statewide pro-life essay contest.

The essay rules direct students to prepare a “Dear Emma” letter. Under the scenario, Emma is one of your closest friends and has just confided in you that she is facing an unplanned pregnancy. She is scared and does not know what to do or who to turn to.

The students were to compose a letter to Emma including everything they would want to tell her.

Marion Miner, Associate Director of Pro-Life and Family Policy for the Nebraska Catholic Conference, stated, “The annual pro-life essay contest is an opportunity for students to confront some of the challenges of the world to the Church’s teaching on the dignity of the human person. We congratulate Madeline on her excellent essay and encourage each of our statewide winners to continue to put your talents at the service of life.”

