Central City doctor honored as state's Young Physician of the Year

CENTRAL CITY — Dr. Traci Dieckmann, of Central City likes her job because of the relationship she develops with her patients and the community.

The unique thing about being a small-town doctor is you “know people from taking care of them,” but you also “know them because they’re a part of your community,” she said.

Those people go to church together, their kids go to school with her kids or she sees them at the grocery store.

Dieckmann, who’s lived in Central City for seven years, works for the Merrick Medical Center.

“I really enjoy what I do,” she said. She feels she’s where she’s supposed to be. She feels “called to do this job and blessed to do this job.”

Dieckmann, 36, is good at that job. In August, she received the 2022 Young Physician of the Year Award from the Nebraska Medical Association.

Dieckmann is affiliated with Merrick Medical Center, the Central City Medical Clinic and the Fullerton Medical Clinic. She visits the Fullerton facility every Wednesday.

Dieckmann has an active life. She and her husband, Tyler, have three sons. Caleb is 10, Andrew is 8 and Graham is 6. Tyler is a stay-at-home dad.

Their life is hectic now, but it’s been even busier.

Their first child was born in January of her fourth year of medical school. Her first and second years of residency were very difficult. “I don’t want to do that again,” she said. “I mean, that was hard.”

They had two young kids, her husband was working full time and Dieckmann was under a lot of stress. They survived, but it was “kind of all a blur.”

She feels like she’s “in a pretty good spot” now, but she still has her hands full. “Sometimes I feel like my home job as a mom of three busy boys is just as hard or harder than my job here,” she said.

Her husband is “hugely” supportive “or else this wouldn’t work,” she said.

According to a news release, Dieckmann was chosen for the statewide honor “in part for her outstanding community leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

In 2020 and 2021, it was Dieckmann’s turn to be chief of staff at Merrick Medical Center.

“I didn’t really want to do it. But my partners encouraged me,” she said. “Also, they didn’t really me give me a choice.”

She began serving as chief of staff in January 2020. COVID arrived in March.

The members of the Merrick Medical team — four physicians and three physician’s assistants — are the only medical providers in Central City.

The team had a lot of conversations about how to respond to COVID.

The group’s medical facility at the time didn’t have a lot of flexibility. So they had to get creative, Dieckmann said.

They put their heads together and started a drive-thru clinic. The move was made because they had noticed a gap in care.

People who needed mammograms and colonoscopies and needed to have their blood sugars and blood pressure checked couldn’t go to a lot of places because “everybody was so restricted,” Dieckmann said. Or they couldn’t come in out of fear of being exposed to COVID.

Those people needed medical help, not just a COVID test.

The drive-thru clinic was always staffed by physician and a nurse. They checked people’s oxygen and temperatures and listened to their hearts.

The patients didn’t quite get the same level of assessment they would have gotten in the clinic, but the doctors felt they were “at least getting these people care,” Dieckmann said.

Drive-thru places were common where people could get tested for COVID. In big cities, people with COVID could go to emergency rooms. But Dieckmann doesn’t know of many places where people could get health assessments in their cars.

The drive-thru clinic “ended up being really successful,” she said.

The team also wanted to reassure people the Central City providers were on top of things, and they weren’t scared of COVID.

Throughout the pandemic, Dieckmann appeared on Facebook Live several times “just kind of telling people what we were seeing,” and what they recommended.

Later, a lot of people told Dieckmann those Facebook appearances really put their minds at ease. They appreciated someone they knew was giving them information they could trust. There was a lot of information available, “but knowing what to trust got a little bit hard for people,” she said.

“It didn’t feel like anything more than what I was supposed to do. I don’t feel like I did anything revolutionary or above and beyond, or anything like that. “

She noted that she wasn’t the best-equipped physician to deliver those messages. She took on the job simply because she was chief of staff.

She also pointed out that she was part of “a big team of people.”

Dieckmann, who grew up a mile from Elsie, graduated in 2004 from Wheatland High School in Madrid, which no longer exists.

She graduated from Nebraska Wesleyan, where she majored in biology, and the University of Medicine and Biosciences in Kansas City. She completed her residency at Wesley Family Medicine in Wichita, Kan.

Doctors “pour our lives into this profession, and our heart and soul into taking care of people,” Dieckmann said.

Dieckmann and her colleagues now work in the new Bryan Merrick Medical Center, on the west side of Central City.

Medicine became more challenging during the darkest days of COVID, when distrust sometimes entered into visits with patients.

“I don’t think it was anything personal,” she said. But a sense of distrust is hard not to take personally.

She has “zero reasons” to suggest or recommend something she feels isn’t the right thing to do. But when there’s “this culture of distrust” and many people felt free to do their own research online, it makes it hard to sometimes “not get cynical,” she said.

Still, she is uplifted when she forms a strong relationship with her patients.

At the store, she’ll run into people whom she has successfully treated. Kids will tell Dieckmann’s kids their mom takes good care of them. Hearing those comments makes her kids’ eyes “get real big,” she says. Even though distrust sometimes exists, the strong bond between a doctor and patients still exists.