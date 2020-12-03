 Skip to main content
Central Community College cancels mid-year graduation receptions
breaking

Central Community College has canceled its mid-year graduation receptions at the Columbus, Grand Island and Hastings campuses due to COVID-19 restrictions and safety concerns.

All three ceremonies were scheduled for Dec. 11. All mid-year graduates are invited to participate in CCC’s spring commencement exercises in May.

CCC administration said it was a difficult decision, but they feel it is the best decision at this time for the safety of the graduates, their families and friends.

