Central Community College cancels mid-year graduation receptions

Central Community College has canceled its mid-year graduation receptions at the Columbus, Grand Island and Hastings campuses due to COVID-19 restrictions and safety concerns.
All three ceremonies were scheduled for Dec. 11. All mid-year graduates are invited to participate in CCC’s spring commencement exercises in May.
CCC administration said it was a difficult decision, but they feel it is the best decision at this time for the safety of the graduates, their families and friends.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!