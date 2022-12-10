Central Community College criminal justice graduate reflects on her education

Diploma in hand Friday afternoon, freshly-graduated Central Community College alum Merilyn Cruz Avila is another step closer to a career she’s dreamed of since a student at Grand Island Senior High.

“I only knew, like, there were detectives and stuff,” Cruz Avila said. “I wanted to learn what law enforcement does, what correctional officers do, and lawyers. I wanted to see what career I would like to have.”

Central Community College’s criminal justice degree provides a wide-angle view of criminal justice, including the judicial process, forensic science and communication skills.

“Criminal justice is not only about arresting people. It's also helping people,” she said.

Experience has provided the best form of education, Cruz Avila said. Many of her instructors were criminal justice professionals.

“Local agencies to come here and speak about their jobs and what they do, what kind of units they have in their agencies,” Cruz Avila said. “They're always right there, like if you need an advisor.”

She had a university police officer as an instructor for one course.

“I got to see his view; how he did police work for the university,” Cruz Avila said.

Besides learning from both academics and professionals, she and her classmates had a speaker who had been incarcerated for many years, along with a law enforcement professional close to the individual.

“He was there to speak about his career and how he helped the inmate to have a better life.”

She took on an internship with the Hall County Sherriff’s Office. Cruz Avila got to work every shift.

“Everybody in the Hall County Sheriff's Office impacted me on how they do the work. I got to ask them questions. A lot of them like really influenced me and inspired me.”

Cruz Avila is a first-generation college graduate. She said her family is proud of her.

“I'm the oldest in my family, and always there for my family,” Cruz Avila said. “It was like a little hard to (go to school) because I had to balance college, I had to balance my family and work. So yeah, they're really proud.”

Cruz Avila’s family is originally from New Jersey.

“When I moved here it was hard for me to open up to people,” Cruz Avila explained. “I was not really confident.”

One part of Cruz Avila’s education that affected her funding from the Metallica Scholars Initiative, All Within My Hands (AWMH). The organization, founded by members of the band Metallica, benefitted many CCC students.

Central Community College utilizes its AWMH funds to support more than 50 of its criminal justice students with scholarship, forensic investigation kits, field trips, experts and speakers — including the inmate who spoke to Cruz Avila and her classmates.

Cruz Avila, who has yet to turn 21, said she wants to get into law enforcement, but continue exploring criminal justice.

“Criminal justice is helping people in society and protecting people from dangerous situations … providing safety,” she said.

Had Cruz Avila not followed her dream?

“I think I would just end up like working in retail or a restaurant. I would not fulfill my dream of getting my associates degree in criminal justice and learning about it.

"I would just end up working jobs that are not really my dream.”