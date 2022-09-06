Central Community College student finds inspiration after son's death

Linette Cocchiarella hadn’t expected to switch her Central Community College event-planning class project well into the semester.

Then again, she didn’t expect to lose a son to a fentanyl overdose that same summer.

Cocchiarella and her daughter, Lyndsey Lyons, spearheaded the recent informational event, A Time to Remember, A Time to Act, which was guided by CCC’s elements of event planning course and its instructor, Rhonda O’Brien.

The first event Cocchiarella planned was on a religious topic.

“Three weeks into the class she said, ‘You know, I have a different idea. I think I've changed my mind about what I would plan,’” O’Brien said.

Cocchiarella’s new project was a product of mourning her son, Derrek Cocchiarella, and inspiration from his death at age 23.

“I just happened to be in that class at that point in my life,” Cocchiarella said. “I was a mess.”

The event planning course, conducted on Central’s Hastings campus, was a small (less than a half dozen students), supportive group — something they realized their classmate needed, said Taylor Henderson, one of Cocchiarella’s fellow students.

“We had a lot of times where we really just sat there,” Henderson said. “We talked through a lot of things because she was emotionally and mentally going through a lot, which anybody would if something happened to them like that.”

O’Brien recalled Cocchiarella was “very emotional. She’d come to class and just cry every day.”

After A Time to Remember, A Time to Act began percolating in Cocchiarella’s brain, she rolled up her sleeves and got to work.

O’Brien said the class focuses on planning a mock event.

“They have no budget. They have to figure out how they are going to raise money, what partners they might have.”

The students complete a grant application and come up with flyers, press releases, finding a venue, speakers — everything.

Cocchiarella was ready to make her project a reality.

“The way that people look at substance use … it's about perception (in) a lot of ways,” she said. “If we don't help change the perception, things aren't gonna change.”

Henderson watched her classmate thrive through grieving, in awe.

“Anything can happen to you,” Henderson said. “Things can happen so fast, but I learned from her that you can push through anything, and you can make something happen if you really want to.”

“It was so wonderful to watch her go from someone that was so overwhelmed to someone that had a wonderful, real purpose,” O’Brien said.

There were hiccups for every student, Henderson said, but Cocchiarella was determined.

“She just went with it and took it. If something didn't go right, she tried something else.”

O’Brien had confidence in her students, saying “I've always told people that wherever your greatest interests are and you're capitalizing where your strengths are, then you're going to be the most successful.”

Cocchiarella channeled her interests and emotions into making something great happen last weekend.

On Sept. 3, A Time to Remember, A Time to Act occupied an area of Grand Island’s Quality Inn Conference Center.

The flyer Cocchiarella worked on in class — and used — explains the event: “The goal is to educate participants, advocate for those that may need help, to network and find solutions and resources.”

There was plenty of networking. Organizations focusing on preventing drug overdoses and sharing information about prevention and treatment resources had tables lining the conference room.

Jen Murray, a nurse practitioner in Grand Island specializing in mental health, contributed to making the event possible. She attended the event on Saturday.

"It was amazing," she said. "I will be excited for next year to have all of the vendors and resources."

Murray said she was also impressed by the speakers.

"They spoke about the stigma that people face," she said. "It seems that many people do not want to talk about it or admit that it is happening right here at home."

Cocchiarella seemed slightly disappointed — thought not discouraged — the public turnout (about 100 people) wasn’t what she had hoped for.

Sitting with Cocchiarella and her daughter in the cleared conference room, O’Brien helped analyze and encourage.

Considering the timing (Labor Day Weekend and the State Fair) the turnout was great, plus considering it was the event’s first year, O’Brien told her student.

Lyons, Cocchiarella’s daughter, while not enrolled in elements of event planning, helped with the event throughout the process.

“Even though there were not a lot of people from the public, the exhibitors were able to share and network,” Lyons explained to her mother. “You met people that you hadn't met before.”

Without the class, would Cocchiarella have planned and produced an event like this, honoring her late son?

“Absolutely not. I would have never thought about it.”

Cocchiarella and Lyons had already starting thinking about the second year of A Time to Remember, A Time to Act before the conference room was cleared.

The change created by A Time to Remember, A Time to Act will expand beyond the confines of the Quality Inn, O’Brien said.

“The actual event itself is only part of the impact that you've made.”