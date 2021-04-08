Central Community College students not required to be vaccinated against COVID-19

Gotschall added, “Some of those students or employees are already remote and so weren’t posing a direct risk to the campus community.”

Preventing the spread of COVID-19 on CCC campuses has been challenging, he said.

“I think we’ve done a good job of doing contact tracing, and for the most part our numbers have been manageable,” Gotschall said. “We haven’t had to close down any of our campuses, and outside of a few canceled classes we’ve had very little long-term disruption because of it. We’ve been able to continue to have classes meet.”

Among its efforts, CCC actively sterilizes its facilities, social distancing is practiced in larger classes and classes are offered remotely.

“We’ve been very pleased with our proactive measures of encouraging individuals, both employees and students, if they’re not feeling well, to stay home and report their inability to be in class or to come to work, and encouraging them to get tested,” Gotschall said.

For help, students can report their situation to their instructors.