Central District Health Department: Most COVID-19 numbers are trending downward

Only one person is hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Central District Health Department area, and most other COVID numbers are headed in a downward direction.

The one hospitalized COVID patient reported Friday occupied 1.23% of available beds.

The risk dial for the district dropped from 1.6 last week to 1.5 this week.

CDHD reported 16 new COVID-19 cases this week, compared to 33 last week.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The 14-day case count is at 84, an increase of two from last week.

The number of weekly cases per 100,000 in the CDHD jurisdiction was 55 on April 17. On March 6, that number was 205.

The positivity rate in the three-county area on April 17 was 11%. That rate was 8% on April 10. CDHD Health Director Teresa Anderson has said CDHD’s goal is a positivity rate of less than 5%.

In Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties, 5,100 females and 4,300 males have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reports 136 active COVID hospitalizations.

Across the state, 577,281 people have been fully vaccinated, representing 38.9% of the 1.48 million Nebraskans 16 and older.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.