Central District health Department's COVID-19 risk dial drops from 1.9 to 1.6 in Central District

The number of new COVID-19 cases in the Central District Health Department area rose from eight last week to 33 this week, but the risk dial dropped from 1.9 to 1.6.

This week, the Central District reported three new COVID-related deaths, bringing the total in the three-county area to 146. Of those, 114 have been in Hall County, 18 in Hamilton County and 14 in Merrick County.

One of the people who died of COVID was between 30 and 39; two were between 40 and 49; five were between 50 and 59; and 138 were 60 and older.

As of Friday, six COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in the district jurisdiction, representing 7.59% of available beds.

The 14-day case count is at 82, a decrease of 51 from last week.

In the CDHD area, 18,548 COVID vaccinations have been administered.

Statewide, the number of active COVID hospitalizations is at 167, a drop of one since last week.

Across the state, 523,928 people have been fully vaccinated, representing 35.3% of the 1.48 million Nebraskans 16 and older.

If you would like to be vaccinated for COVID-19, register at vaccinate.ne.gov.

If you need assistance filling out the registration, call the hotline at 833-998-2275 or 531-249-1873.

