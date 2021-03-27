Central Nebraska Home and Builder Show underway this weekend at Fonner Park

“We decided that would be a good move on our part because we did not want to see it go away or some other company come in and take it over and us not be part of it,” he said. “We are excited about it. We want to grow the home show.”

Geis said he was surprised by the vendor turnout this year.

“With the COVID-19, we thought the numbers would be down,” he said.

Along with vendors for a variety of home improvement projects, there is also an antique tractor display, Nebraska Lottery has a booth, as well as the Nebraska State Patrol.

“You name it, when it comes to home building, we have it here,” Geis said.

He said people are ready to build this year.

“The construction industry is as busy as it can be right now,” Geis said. “Because of the pandemic, lot of people were working from their homes and realized they needed a nice home office or they wanted to remodel.”

Geis is the owner of Island Indoor Climate and has had a booth at the show for the last 25 years of the show in Grand Island.

“We are very busy,” he said. “Times are good.”