Central Nebraska Home and Builder Show underway this weekend at Fonner Park

The Central Nebraska Home and Builders Show is underway this weekend at Fonner Park.
This is the 46th year for the Home and Builders Show. It features booths and how-to seminars on the latest in home improvement products and services.
The show opened Friday evening and continues Saturday and Sunday. It is at the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center at Fonner Park.
It is an opportunity to learn more about home building, remodeling, landscaping and more, said Greg Geis, president of the Central Nebraska Home Builders Association.
This year’s show features more than 70 vendors, said Geis.
CNHBA has sponsored the Home Show for the past 45 years and is now producing the show following the 2020 retirement of Bill Jackson, its former owner.
For many years, the show was held at the Fonner Park concourse, but it moved to the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center, which has allowed vendors to have bigger booths and more space for the show visitors.
“Normally it’s in January, but the show was moved to March this year for COVID-19 precautionary reasons,” Geis said. “March is still a great time to come out, walk around and start making plans for spring and summer updates on your home.”
When Jackson retired, Geis said, he asked the CNHBA if they were interested in purchasing the show.
“We decided that would be a good move on our part because we did not want to see it go away or some other company come in and take it over and us not be part of it,” he said. “We are excited about it. We want to grow the home show.”
Geis said he was surprised by the vendor turnout this year.
“With the COVID-19, we thought the numbers would be down,” he said.
Along with vendors for a variety of home improvement projects, there is also an antique tractor display, Nebraska Lottery has a booth, as well as the Nebraska State Patrol.
“You name it, when it comes to home building, we have it here,” Geis said.
He said people are ready to build this year.
“The construction industry is as busy as it can be right now,” Geis said. “Because of the pandemic, lot of people were working from their homes and realized they needed a nice home office or they wanted to remodel.”
Geis is the owner of Island Indoor Climate and has had a booth at the show for the last 25 years of the show in Grand Island.
“We are very busy,” he said. “Times are good.”
At the home show this year for the first time is Eric Schulte. He is owner and operator of Schulte Construction of Grand Island.
Schulte said one of the reasons he wanted to have a booth at the home show was to get his company’s name before the public. His company does new construction, remodeling and concrete work.
He has 17 years of experience in the building industry. He started his company five years ago.
“I hope to make a lot of contacts during the show,” Schulte said. “Business has been good so far this year. It has kept me busy.”
Mike Wenzl, owner of Wenzl Construction of Grand Island, has been coming to the home show now for 46 years.
“There has been so much change in the industry over the last 46 years,” Wenzl said. “This show keeps the public abreast on what is out there.”
This year he has brought his collection of antique tractors to the show.
“I have been collecting tractors now for 20 years,” Wenzl said.
At the show he has a number of John Deere tractors and a Case tractor. His first two tractors of his collection he bought belonged to his wife’s uncle.
“They were on a farm auction,” Wenzl said. “I came home with two tractors. My wife was OK with it, being they were her uncle’s.”
Show hours Saturday are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It will be open noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Admission is just $5 for the show and daily seminars. Children 12 and under are free. For more information, visit buildcnhba.com.