A Grand Island Public Schools administrator is leaving the district to become the new superintendent of Centura Public Schools.

Ashley Tomjack was hired as GIPS’s director of curriculum, instruction and professional learning in 2020. Beginning on or around July 1, Tomjack will replace outgoing Centura superintendent Ryan Ruhl, who is entering retirement.

Ruhl offered his resignation to the Centura school board Feb. 1 during a special session.

The Centura Board of Education moved quickly with the district’s search for Ruhl’s successor.

In February the district, in partnership with McPherson & Jacobson, L.L.C., Executive Recruitment and Development, distributed a community survey for school district patrons “to provide their anonymous input on the skills and traits the next superintendent needs to possess as well as highlight the positives of the Centura community and the school district,” according to a McPherson & Jacobson news release.

By March 8, the position garnered 16 applicants, eventually narrowed down to Tomjack and Johnnie Ostermeyer, Crofton Community School 7-12 principal.

Both Tomjack and Ostermeyer are graduates of Centura High School, said Derrick Joel of McPherson & Jacobson, Tomjack being a member of the Centura Class of 2005.

Both interviewed with the board of education, multiple staff, and community members. Interviews for the two candidates were conducted March 23.

McPherson & Jacobson announced Tomjack’s hiring Friday morning.

“I'm excited to go back to my home community and have the opportunity to serve alongside the amazing educators there,” Tomjack said.

The Centura school board’s goal was to have a new incoming Centura superintendent by April 1.

Joel said ultimately the board of education steered the process, adding that April 1 was determined as ideal because of education hiring cycles.

“Once you kind of get into March that window begins to close in regards to schools offering contracts for the following year,” he said. “After that it gets really tough to replace (school employees).”

Joel and Randall Gilson, also of McPherson & Jacobson, will facilitate a Board/Superintendent workshop to establish performance objectives for the new superintendent.

Tomjack said she plans on doing a lot of listening to prepare for her new position.

“The first things that I'm considering, are just sitting down with stakeholders and listening to the needs of the community. I haven't been part of Centura since I graduated as an active member of the community,” Tomjack said.

“My plan is to sit down and listen and learn from our stakeholders, from students all the way up to our administrators … our community members, our school board members, and really be able to work with them to identify what those priorities are going to be.''

Ruhl resigned at a special session meeting February 1. His resignation was approved unanimously.

Ruhl has been with the district since 2018.

