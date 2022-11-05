Chaperone reports thousands of dollars in contributions (so far)

A political action committee closely “chaperoning” the Grand Island Public School Board of Education races has reported numerous contributions, but little-to-no notable financial exchanges have occurred for race candidates so far.

Chaperone has kept watch over the Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education races, the PAC closely associated with by-petition candidate Hank McFarland, along with write-ins Amanda Wilson and Josh Sikes.

So far, Chaperone has reported tens of thousands of dollars in contributions to the organization.

Some notable Chaperone financial contributors thus far include: Jason Hornady, vice president, Hornady Manufacturing; Henry (Hank) McFarland, candidate by petition, GIPS Board of Education.

Also contributing is Karen Kropp, who was 2011 GIPS Foundation Teacher of the Year.

Contributions to Chaperone reported to Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission (NADC) as of publication date are: Hornady ($5,000); Barbara Wald ($5,000); Jonathan Wilson ($5,000); Greg Sextro ($3,000); Fred Glade ($2,000);

Jeremy Jensen ($1,100); Katie Evans ($1,000); Kristen Marshall Maser ($1,000); William Martin ($1,000); Henry McFarland ($1,000); Debra Phillips ($1,000); Thomas J. Wald ($1,000);

Steve J. Jones ($500); Joan Jensen ($300); Jessica Kort ($300); Karen Kropp ($250); Tom Pirnie ($250); Rita Lammers ($150); Dax Carlson ($100); Laura Hurley ($50); Jeff Meyer ($25).

Chaperone expenditures posted on the NADC website include contributions to a parade float for write-in candidates Amanda Wilson ($25) and Sikes ($25), paid to Grand Island Area Chamber of Commerce.

The remaining expenditures listed to date are administrative: $337 to Stehlik Law Firm for entity setup/bylaws, $166 to the United States Postal Service for purchasing a post office box, $100 to NADC for Chaperone’s application fee; and $14.31 toward fees due payment processing platform Stripe.

Political groups like locally grown PAC Chaperone must register with the NADC once they have “raised, received or expended more than $5,000 in a calendar year,” explained Frank Daley, NADC’s Executive Director.

Individuals are similar — yet different, said David Hunter, NADC’s Deputy Director.

“A statement of financial interests (NADC Form C-1) is a personal financial statement disclosure only filed by certain individuals running for certain offices or holding certain positions in government.”

There have been no filings by Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education candidates establishing statements of financial interest with NADC.

“A candidate who probably will not hit $5,000 or doesn’t expect to, will still say, ‘I’m Jake for legislature’ — that sort of thing,” Daley said. “Perfectly acceptable.”

There are nine candidates on the ballot vying for a seat on the GIPS board, including one by petition, along with the two write-in candidates, who have established themselves as viable contenders.

The Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission oversees and enforces the Nebraska Political Accountability and Disclosure Act (NPADA).

“The NPADA regulates campaign finance disclosure, lobbying, statements of financial interest and conflicts of interest at the state and local levels,” according the NADC website.