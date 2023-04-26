Imagination City Children's Museum has closed in Conestoga Mall with plans to open at another location.

Museum director Laura Johnson announced Tuesday that Sunday was Imagination City's final day of operation in the mall.

"Woodsonia, the new mall owner, is releasing us from our current lease at the end of this month," Johnson wrote. "Our little city miraculously survived COVID-19 and had just started to recover when we hit this new bump in the road. We can’t seem to catch a break.

"Although we are fighting every day to keep our doors open, it will take more financial support from our community to relocate," Johnson wrote. "If you’re a praying person, we ask you to pray for clarity, wisdom and direction surrounding our circumstances.

"We want to continue to be a blessing to the families in our community, but there are many things that still have to fall into place," Johnson wrote. "If you’ve visited Imagination City before, you’re well aware that our employees are the best of the best. They are beyond passionate about this little gem and they would all love to get right back to work serving our community! In the past three and a half years, not only has ICCM been a resource to families at our location in the Conestoga Mall, we have also taken part in more community events than we could begin to mention. We have made countless donations to schools, fundraisers and other events in the form of family day passes to the museum. We never turned down an opportunity to donate to another cause.

"Our community outreach programs have allowed us to visit many preschools and elementary schools in our community," Johnson continued. "We have been a field trip destination for migrant programs, daycares, public schools and children in foster care. We have given half-price memberships to underprivileged children, for families to meet at ICCM for visitations and to foster care families. ICCM also puts on many events throughout the year including our most popular event, Halloween Hoopla, A Night in White, Santa Claus Is Coming to Town, Bunny Bash, Cinco De Mayo and many more.

"We’re hoping the families in Grand Island, as well as local businesses, will rally behind us and help us, financially, to relocate. If you’d like to help us move, there are numerous ways you can donate to help us secure a location. "

People can go to www.giimaginationcity.com, visit the “Donate” tab and click on “Donate Now." On that same page is a GoFundMe link as well. The museum is also participating in Go Big Give again this year.

Donations may be mailed to 3404 W. 13th St., Suite 124B Grand Island, NE 68803. People may also reach the museum through Facebook Messenger or giimaginationcity@gmail.com.

On May 10, a portion of sales at Chipotle Mexican Grill will benefit Imagination City. The museum will be represented at the 2023 Nebraska State Fly-in and Airshow on June 3, at GIPS POWER Camp, the Explore-A-Truck event at the State Fair and at least one other event.

Johnson was not available for comment on Wednesday.

The press release notes that Imagination City has hosted many birthday parties and "has even hosted work parties and Christmas parties for local businesses and daycares. We hope the members of our community and local businesses will step up and financially support our move so Imagination City Children’s Museum can continue to be an asset to our community.

"Please email the museum with any questions regarding making a donation or sponsoring an exhibit. Lastly, if you currently have a membership, our plan is to extend your membership out for the exact amount of time that the museum is closed for. If you had a membership during the pandemic, it would look exactly the same," Johnson wrote. "Thank you to everyone who has supported our cause for the last four years, and thank you in advance to anyone who donates to help us move our little city."

Imagination City is not to be confused with Grand Island Children’s Museum, the nonprofit entity that is remodeling the former National Guard Armory on Old Potash Highway.