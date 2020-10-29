Chipotle coming to Grand Island

Grand Island will get its first Chipotle Mexican Grill this winter when the company moves into the building formerly occupied by Firehouse Subs.

The building, at 3440 W. State St., currently is being remodeled.

The application for the building permit, made in August, lists the owner of the building as Chipotle Mexican Grill.

A spokesman for Chipotle, Tyler Benson, would not confirm the location. But, he wrote in an email, “We are currently scheduled to open a location in Grand Island at some point this winter.”

The restaurant chain is based in Newport Beach, Calif. On the building permit application for the Grand Island site, a Columbus, Ohio, address is listed.

Chipotle Mexican Grill has more than 2,450 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany. It is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants. The first Chipotle opened in Denver in 1993.

Firehouse Subs closed this summer.

