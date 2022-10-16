Close to 100 take part in procession Sunday

Close to 100 people took part Sunday afternoon in a Eucharistic procession organized by the pro-life office of the Grand Island Catholic Diocese.

The march began after a service at St. Mary’s Cathedral at 3 p.m. The participants marched to Pioneer Park for a prayer service, and then returned to the church, traveling through the neighborhood along the way.

The two priests leading the march were the Revs. Jorge Canela and Joseph Broudou of St. Mary’s.

The event was in honor of October being Respect Life Month. The theme of the march was “Called to Serve Moms in Need.”

About 95 people marched in the procession. Ten other people assisted in the event.

The marchers prayed and sang as they walked. Along the way, the group stopped and prayed in front of Hope Harbor.

After the event, Canela said participants prayed that life be respected from conception to natural death. In addition to praying for the unborn, participants prayed for one another, he said.

They also prayed for mothers, those who are pregnant and those who find difficulty in pregnancy, Canela said.

“And we pray that we as a society may come together and find ways to help especially pregnant mothers to keep their children and to protect life,” Canela said.

The two priests took turns carrying an object called a monstrance. Inside the monstrance was a Eucharist host. Catholics believe the host contains the body of Jesus Christ.

It was the diocese’s first Respect Life Eucharist Procession. Mike Kube, director of the diocese’s Pastoral Plan for Pro-Life activities, thanked those who participated and supported the event.

According to publicity material, the goal was to “give honor and praise to our Lord in the public setting.”

Organizers wanted “to let people know that we are praying for” those in need, Kube said.

Participants especially prayed “for mothers that have difficult pregnancy decisions. We don’t want them to be alone,” Kube said.

The mission of the diocese and its pro-life office is “to try to help those in need and also try to change society and build a culture of life, to protect those from conception to natural death. We especially want to reach out to the mothers in need,” Kube said.

Since Roe v. Wade has been overturned, abortion opponents “need to focus more on those that are suffering, and those that need spiritual, physical and emotional help,” Kube said.

Among those assisting were members of the Divine Mercy group at the church. Participants included altar servers, nuns and musicians. Women near the front of the group carried roses.

The men holding the canopy in the march were Steve Martin, Jim Kurtenbach, Hugo Castellano and Matt Mack of the Knights of Columbus.