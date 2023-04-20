Even though it ran for only 43 episodes, some people have not forgotten "Land of the Lost," a Saturday morning NBC series that ran from 1974 to 1976.

Two stars of that show, Wesley Eure and Kathy Coleman, will visit Grand Island this weekend for the Grand Comic Fest, which runs Friday through Sunday.

Two of the creators of "Land of the Lost" were Sid and Marty Krofft. Eure, who's had a wide-ranging career, is now 71. Coleman is 61.

Also coming to Grand Comic Fest are actors Bobby Marno and Andrew McClay, who both appeared in "Games of Thrones." On Saturday night, the Grand Theatre will host a screening of a documentary, called "Game of Thrones: The Last Watch." Marno and McClay will be part of a question-and-answer session. The two actors are coming from overseas, says Grand Comic Fest director Doug Holmes.

Another actor appearing at the festival is Alyson Court, a voice artist and actress. She starred in "The Big Comfy Couch" and lent her voice to "Resident Evil" video games, the "Beetlejuice" TV series and "X-Men: The Animated Series."

The festival's attractions will also include a number of comic book professionals, including Phil Hester and Deryl Skelton.

Hester, who's worked for DC Comics, has visited the Grand Comic Fest before, although he hasn't been here for a couple of years. Skelton is celebrating his 50th year as a comic book professional, Holmes said.

The non-profit Grand Theater presents the Grand Comic Fest, which is now in its fifth year. "Actually, we're growing every year. That's why we've had to upgrade to the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center," Holmes said.

The first year, the Comic Fest was a one-day event at the Liederkranz. "We didn't know if anybody would even come out," Holmes said. But the event was packed.

This is the second year that the festival is based at the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center.

Organizers hope for a turnout of 3,000 to 4,000.

One purpose of the festival is to showcase the Grand Theatre. Free events will take place Friday and Saturday nights at the downtown theater.

The 1987 film "Spaceballs" will be shown Friday night, preceded by opening ceremonies at 7:15 p.m. Saturday's "Game of Thrones" event begins at 7:30 p.m.

The rest of the activities will take place at the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center. Admission is $10 per day or $15 for the weekend. Kids 12 and younger are free. Organizers hope to see a lot of families.

Other actors on hand will be Michael B. Moynahan, Mark Acheson, Wyatt Weed and Bob Elmore.

Moynahan played Lookout Bear on "Zoobilee Zoo." Acheson has been in "Elf," "The Chronicles of Riddick" and "Reindeer Games," as well as "The X-Files," "Stargate SG-1" and "Smallville."

Weed appeared in "Predator 2."

Elmore is an actor and stuntman whose credits include "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2."

The festival offers vendors and educational panels. Sunday's schedule includes a cosplay contest.

There will also be a medieval sword-fighting exhibition. Members of the group, who also appeared last year, use handmade armor. "It's real combat. It's a lot of fun," said Holmes, who is on the Grand Theatre's board.

The festival layout will include a large podcast area.

Game On Games & Comics will present game demonstrations.

Holmes says the festival offers a "real good mix" that appeals to all ages. "We encourage people to come out and just see the variety that we have."

Adults will find a toy they loved as kids. Many visitors will connect with one of the artists, he said.

For tickets, visit grandcomicfest.ticketleap.com.

For a fee, attendees can have their picture taken with the celebrities on Saturday.

A dual photo op with the "Land of the Lost" stars begins at 12:30 p.m. The cost is $75.

Beginning at 1:30 p.m., you can have your picture taken with Elmore. The cost is $45.

A dual photo op with McClay and Marno begins at 3:30 p.m. The cost is $65.

At 4:30 p.m., you can have your picture taken with Court for $45.