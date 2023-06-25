The first official weekend of summer was a fun one.

Friends and families went out and partied throughout the night at the Fourth Street Festival on Saturday and Sunday, June 24 and 25 in Grand Island.

Back for its third year, the three-block fiesta featured music, food and a lot of fun. According to organizer Agustin Sanchez, the festival originally started in 2019 as a block party to celebrate Cinco de Mayo.

“I’ve alway thought about the Cinco de Mayo, so I always wanted to do [a block party],” said Sanchez. “I never thought it would change into a festival.”

Sanchez said one of the inspirations behind the Fourth Street Festival was the ethnic festival that took place in downtown Grand Island. When Sanchez was around 11 or 12-years-old, he used to attend the festival and had a lot of fun.

“I kind of got the idea from there, too,” said Sanchez. “I’m like, you know, I think we need to bring something similar, like that to Fourth Street.”

The reason the festival takes place on Fourth Street is because Sanchez's restaurant, Tacos Los Hermanos, is located there. Sanchez said that Fourth Street was like home to him, so it would be weird to have the festival anywhere else. It's also Grand Island's multicultural hub.

This year’s festival took three months to plan, which included securing sponsors, booking different groups and making sure everything fit within the space. Sanchez was especially thankful to Brent C. Lindner of Railside for helping to put the event together.

With live music, dancers, games, boxing, lucha libre wrestling, vendors, food trucks, a beer garden and a dog show, there was a lot of entertainment for attendees. Sanchez said he wanted to make sure everyone felt welcome at the festival.

“When there’s no bands going on, I’m like, just throw a little bit of everything,” said Sanchez. “You know, throw some hip hop, throw some country, throw some Latin, throw some salsa, throw some reggaeton, throw a little bit of everything.”

There were a lot of people who enjoyed their time at the festival, whether they had planned to come out or not. According to Helen Mulinix, she did not plan to go to the festival on Saturday.

“[My husband and I] were going to my mother-in-law's house,” said Mulinix. “And we just saw it and I love things like this.”

Mulinix said that she was really enjoying her time on Fourth Street.

After hearing about the festival in the news, the Bautista family drove up from Kearney to participate in the festivities. Plus, one of the families’ cousins was participating in the boxing matches.

“One of my cousins?” questioned eight-year-old Matilde Bautista after her father talked about it. “I’m watching it.”

It seems that the Fourth Street Festival continues to grow with each year it’s held. Sanchez is excited for the event to grow more and more until towns outside of Grand Island know about it.