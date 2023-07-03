The Greater Grand Island Community Foundation has awarded $63,114.29 to 11 area nonprofit organizations during its spring grant cycle.

Grant funds are made possible through both named funds established by area donors who wish to support community causes and various Donor Advised Funds housed at the Foundation. The Foundation has also established additional grant-making funds to support the areas of arts and culture, basic needs, children and youth, community enrichment, health, and education.

The NEI Grant Cycle was also open to its Nonprofit Excellence Institute (NEI) graduates. Upon completion of NEI, graduated nonprofits are eligible for up to $5,000 grants toward the continued capacity building of the organization.

“Generous donors and fundholders make our gifting possible. Because of them, GGICF can support meaningful programs and capacity-building initiatives that strengthen our communities.”, said Melissa DeLaet, chief executive officer. “Our grant awardees support community services, education, addiction prevention, and everything in between. They are vital resources making the Greater Grand Island area a better place to live, work, and play.”

Spring grantsStuhr Museum Foundation, $5,000, Taylor Ranch/education expansion

GRACE Cancer Foundation, $2,500, food and fuel assistance for cancer patients

Legal Aid of Nebraska, $10,000, civil legal assistance to victims of domestic violence

Central Nebraska Council on Alcoholism and Addictions, Inc., $5,000, Strengthening Families Program expansion

Heartland United Way, $4,000, Welcoming Week

College Park, $4,950.24, Theater projector/screen replacement

YWCA of Grand Island, $2,800, playground renovation

Humanities Nebraska, $5,000, Humanities 50th anniversary Chautauqua “What Connects Us” in Grand Island July 2023

St. Paul’s Cornerstone Early Learning Center, $2,489.05, St. Paul’s Cornerstone summer outreach

Covid-19 Community Compassion FundMid Plains Center for Behavioral Health, $10,000, coping tools for youth crisis response program

Harold R Dunlap GrantCairo Community Foundation, $11,375, Cairo Volunteer Fire Department protective clothing purchase

NEI grantsGrand Island Area Habitat for Humanity, $5,000, board retreat

Kearney Family YMCA, $5,000, YMCA General Assembly (granted in partnership with Kearney Community Foundation)

Platte Valley Youth for Christ, $5,000, strategic plan projects (granted in partnership with Hastings Community Foundation)

Merrick County Child Development Center, $5,000, strategic plan (granted in partnership with the Merrick Foundation)

GGICF offers two competitive grant cycles per year, and the next application deadline is Oct. 1. For more information on eligibility and the grant application process, visit www.gicf.org.

The Greater Grand Island Community Foundation was established in 1960, with the mission of empowering people to turn their passion into purpose by creating legacies that strengthen the future of the communities we serve. Accredited by the National Standards for U.S. Community Foundations, the Foundation currently manages over $31 million in assets and has helped establish hundreds of charitable funds over the past 60 years.