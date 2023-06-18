The lush green lawn of First Presbyterian Church on Anna Street was covered with rainbows and signs of support Saturday at Grand Island Pride 2023.

Some vendors had items for sale, but most were stations of support for LGBTQ+ individuals and allies. One of those was a makeshift art studio, put together by Hastings Museum. Visitors could paint with Kool-Aid, make colorful friendship bracelets and make connections.

Dan Brosz is curator of collections at Hastings Museum. The Museum also participated in the Hastings Pride festival, he said.

"We're not here just to promote the museum, but to share the message that the museum is an all-inclusive place," Brosz said. "We're here for everyone."

One organization had something not unlike a hugging booth, sharing something that many take for granted.

"Free Mom Hugs is here to advocate and show love for all those kids that maybe don't get a hug," said Karen Williams, who was one of the happy huggers. "There are unfortunately some kids who don't get hugs at home after they came out."

Hugs seem simple, but Williams said for someone whose family doesn't accept who they are, hugs are a pretty big deal.

"Some folks have said that we're their favorite booth," she said.

Starbucks store manager Beth Gartner was with her coworkers showing their support.

"We decided it was super important to get out today and show our support," she said.

The Starbucks station was a popular stop for free coffee, water and conversation.

Gartner said that while she thinks the "majority" of Grand Islanders support LGBTQ+ members of their community, "we still have a way to go to educate those who don't really know the community that well. I think it's important for us to keep sharing our stories and be who we are."

Danielle Helzer was at the event not only to help host Save Our Schools Nebraska's petition campaign, but to be an ally. She was asked why she thought there is hostility toward LGBTQ+ people and organizations.

"I think people fear the unknown. I think people fear something that comes into direct conflict with who they are or what their beliefs are," Helzer ventured. "In reality, LBGTQ+ people are not asking for anything big; they're just asking to be recognized as the people that they are.

"If you don't know anybody who is part of the queer community it's easier to hate someone," she said. "It's easier to say nasty things about someone when you don't know anyone (like them)."

Ace Grim (they/them), was among a group of friends from Grand Island who attended the festival. Grim, who recently attended Grand Island Public Schools, had advice for young LGBTQ+ people like themself and allies.

"Just be authentic," they said. "There's always going to be people that are going to not agree with you."

Haters are going to hate, Grim said. "It's kind of dumb, but don't let them ruin it."