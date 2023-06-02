It was a close race, but Evan Richard Wolfe is Grand Island Regional Medical Center’s 1,000th delivery.

Mom Mikaela Wolfe and another expecting woman were in the maternity ward awaiting their new arrivals before Evan was born at 5:41 p.m. Friday evening. Evan’s predecessor was born at 3:47 that afternoon.

Evan and Baby 999 arrived two years after GIRMC celebrated its very first delivery in early January 2021. In the meantime, the GIRMC maternity ward had been preparing for baby 1,000’s arrival.

The nurses in GIRMC’s maternity ward were excited, said labor and delivery nurse Brittney Wilson.

“It’s been a long time to count down for this moment. And it finally is here.”

Wilson has been with the GIRMC’s maternity ward since its first day in January 2021.

Wilson said people have been generous with donations to GIRMC’s newborns since that very first birth.

“We have been super blessed … it's just been incredible for the people that have reached out (and) gave us donations to give to our patients,” she said. “I know that's going to be something that continues on as we keep reaching those milestones.”

Mom Mikaela knew there was a chance, but thought little of it, she said, holding newborn Evan.

“They told me when I was admitted (he might be baby 1,000),” she said. “I wasn't too worried about it to consider it.”

Soon after Baby 999 was delivered, Mikaela got the news.

“They came in and told me, well, she just had her baby, so you're (number 1,000) unless somebody randomly comes in and delivers immediately,” Mikaela said.

Wilson said, “I don't want to say (it was) a ‘race.’ It was just an exciting day for everybody to see who it was going to be.”

Evan’s parents are Mikaela and Tom Wolfe. Upon arrival, Evan weight 8 pounds, 9 ounces and measured 20.5 inches long. His four siblings – three sisters and one brother – are part of the Wolfe welcoming party. The kids seemed impressed by their new brother’s head of thick, black hair and his landmark baby status.

Also impressive? The swag provided by the hospital, honoring Evan as its 1,000 baby. That included 1,000 diapers, and numerous items from area businesses, including some small, local shops.

In a news release, Angie Friesen, Chief Nursing Officer, said: “(The GIRMC team does) an amazing job of celebrating every birth at GIRMC and provide great resources for all parents and families. Congratulations to our 1,000th baby!”