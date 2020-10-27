County Commissioner Dick Hartman passed away at 83

“Whether you agreed with Mr. Hartman or not, rural Hall County never had a representative like Dick Hartman,” he said. “He stood up for his people and that’s what we’re all here for. He’s one of those people, if we could only be half the supervisor he was. He was good, and he really enjoyed it.”

Commissioner Karen Bredthauer echoed the sentiments of her fellow commissioners.

“Mr. Hartman will be greatly missed,” she said. “His witty personality will also be very missed, those one-liners.”

Commissioner Jane Richardson lauded Hartman’s integrity.

“You never had to wonder what he was thinking,” she said. “You always knew. He made it very clear what he was thinking. I appreciated that. He was an honest man, and I very much enjoyed working with him.”

Commissioner Butch Hurst also described Hartman as “honest.”

“What he said, he meant,” he said. “He didn’t go behind your back. He was right upfront, and you knew where he stood.”

Commissioner Ron Peterson said Hartman did not hold grudges or foster rivalries.