COVID-19 cases on the rise in Central District

When it comes to available hospital beds, she said there are 108 beds filled at hospitals in the Central District, with 16 available. There are 13 intensive care unit beds filled with none available.

“In communicating with our hospitals, they are handling the additional workload well right now,” Anderson said. “But our message is that we are responsible now for keeping our hospital personnel safe. We are responsible for preventing ourselves, our neighbors and our children from getting COVID. If this number continues to rise like it has, we could be stressing our hospitals.”

She said the majority of positive COVID-19 cases CDHD is seeing are coming from gatherings where no one was wearing a mask. She encouraged people to continue to take measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, such as wearing a mask, social distancing and avoiding crowded, confined spaces.

“If we do not take the precautions we need to take now, then we will have a very rough fall and winter,” Anderson said. “Our holidays, including Thanksgiving, Christmas and Hanukkah, are right around the corner. For public health, we encourage you to look at the way you are going to conduct your holiday celebrations this year.