COVID-19 cases on the rise in Central District

The number of COVID-19 cases in the Central District Health Department’s three-county area are increasing and the health director says it could impact the holiday season.
At a community update Friday morning — broadcast on GITV, the city’s public access channel — Teresa Anderson said there have been 3,468 cases since the pandemic began. Of these cases, there have been 2,371 recoveries and 67 deaths. This week, she said, there have been 181 new cases — 599 in the last 14 days.
The risk dial remains at the red — severe — level at 3.6, up from 3.1 last week.
Anderson said the number of positive COVID-19 cases on Halloween was 28 and on Friday the number of cases was nearly double at 44 reported.
When it comes to weekly cases per 100,000, she said the Central District saw a large number of cases in April and May, but the majority of them were in Hall County. The number of cases remained steady until October when the cases started to increase again. This time, however, all three counties in the CDHD area — Hall, Hamilton and Merrick — are seeing significant increases of positive COVID-19 cases.
“That percentage is fairly similar to what Douglas County is experiencing. It is also fairly similar to what is going on all across our state,” Anderson said. Even in rural areas where we did not have COVID cases before, we are seeing a rapid increase in the number of cases.”
When it comes to available hospital beds, she said there are 108 beds filled at hospitals in the Central District, with 16 available. There are 13 intensive care unit beds filled with none available.
“In communicating with our hospitals, they are handling the additional workload well right now,” Anderson said. “But our message is that we are responsible now for keeping our hospital personnel safe. We are responsible for preventing ourselves, our neighbors and our children from getting COVID. If this number continues to rise like it has, we could be stressing our hospitals.”
She said the majority of positive COVID-19 cases CDHD is seeing are coming from gatherings where no one was wearing a mask. She encouraged people to continue to take measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, such as wearing a mask, social distancing and avoiding crowded, confined spaces.
“If we do not take the precautions we need to take now, then we will have a very rough fall and winter,” Anderson said. “Our holidays, including Thanksgiving, Christmas and Hanukkah, are right around the corner. For public health, we encourage you to look at the way you are going to conduct your holiday celebrations this year.
“We would like for employers to look at a different way to have a holiday celebration rather than gathering all the employees and their spouses together in one location. Those big holiday gatherings that you have in your home or where you go to someone else’s home we would like to see be nonexistent this year.”
Grand Island Mayor Roger Steele said there will be another COVID-19 update on Tuesday.
