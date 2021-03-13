COVID-19 risk dial rises from 1.7 to 2.0 for Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties

The COVID-19 risk dial in the Central District Health Department area rose this week to 2.0, after two weeks at 1.7.

New cases this week totaled 118, compared with 70 last week and 74 the week before.

As of Friday, eight COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties, representing 9.88% of available beds. The last time a COVID patient was on a ventilator was March 6.

One death was reported this week, bringing the total number of COVID-related deaths in the three-county area to 141: 111 in Hall, 17 in Hamilton and 13 in Merrick.

The 14-day case count is at 310, an increase of 35 from last week.

The weekly cases per 100,000 are at 174 in Hall County, 107 in Hamilton County and 13 in Merrick County.

The Central District has had 9,063 positive COVID-19 cases and 7,462 recoveries. A total of 29,239 people have been tested.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reports 128 active COVID-19 hospitalizations, a drop of 15 since last week.

Across the state, 701,145 vaccinations have been allocated and 595,699 administered. Eighty-five percent of the allocated doses have been administered.