CPR certification: 160 students strong

One never knows when a situation necessitating CPR will arise — and Daniela Contreras is no exception.

Contreras said she knew she had to help when a woman passed out at the wheel while driving.

“My mom didn’t know how to do anything,” she said. “I had health class last year, so I kind of knew how to do CPR.”

Now Contreras is on track to become certified in CPR, thanks to a class at Grand Island Senior High’s Academy of Medical Sciences. Contreras is a sophomore enrolled in the academy and one of about 160 students being taught and getting certified in CPR.

The academy’s sophomores have been studying and practicing both online and on “dummies” for several months. This week small groups took turns being tested for certification. On Tuesday, Jake Myers, who teaches Foundations of Medical Science at the academy, conducted certification testing.

“They had a lot of fun,” Myers said after a group of three test-takers left. “They were way more excited to get in here than they were to do the skills videos.”

Contreras said among watching videos, taking notes and doing hands-on learning exercises, the class has been well worth it.

