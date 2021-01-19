12-year-old allegedly steals mom’s car to run away from home

A 12-year-old Grand Island boy, accused of stealing his mother’s car Saturday to run away from home, was arrested later in the day along with two other boys, ages 12 and 14.

The theft occurred on West Faidley Avenue. Later that day, the three boys were arrested by Grand Island police.

The youths were seen running from the vehicle after officers attempted to contact them near 2615 O’Flannagan St. They were located in the area a short time later and taken into custody.

In a search of the vehicle, police allegedly found amphetamine/dextroamphetamine release capsules, along with marijuana and paraphernalia.

The woman’s son was arrested for theft by unlawful taking, obstructing a peace officer, possession of a controlled substance (amphetamine) and possession of less than an 1 ounce of marijuana. The amphetamine/dextroamphetmanine capsules were prescription tablets that were not prescribed to the young people, said Grand Island police Capt. Jim Duering.

The 14-year-old and the other 12-year-old were arrested for possession of stolen property and obstructing a peace officer.