14-year-old female driver allegedly flees, threatens to kill Grand Island officer

A 14-year-old female driver allegedly fled from police Friday night, ignored police commands and threatened to kill an officer.

At about 11:20 p.m., an officer saw a vehicle driving north on Broadwell Avenue from Anna Street without its lights on. The officer conducted a traffic stop at John Street and Broadwell.

As the officer approached, the vehicle took off at a high rate of speed into a residential neighborhood without its lights on. The driver was later contacted at the vehicle’s registered address.

When the teenager was given commands to turn around and place her hands behind her back, she allegedly pulled away and tried to break away from the officer. As she was still pulling away, she then told the officer she was going to kill him, according to a GIPD Monday media report.

The girl was taken into custody and a probation intake was completed.

She was referred for terroristic threats, flight to avoid arrest in a motor vehicle, having no operator’s license, resisting arrest and no headlights.