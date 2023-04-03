A 30-year-old Grand Island man allegedly ripped down and damaged 15 Ring cameras inside the Blackstone Apartments building Sunday night.

Grand Island police also alleged that Kon Kot broke out a glass light covering inside the building, which is at 319 S. Walnut St.

Police responded to the building at about 11:40 p.m. following a report of a male throwing things around and breaking things. An individual, later identified as Kot, was located inside the building standing around broken glass and Ring cameras lying on the ground around him.

Kot was placed under arrest and searched. Police say a total of 10 Ring cameras were located on his person, concealed inside his coat pockets.

As police escorted him to a patrol vehicle, Kot pulled away from officers, police said. Kot "would also drag his feet and turn toward officers multiple times while trying to complete the search," says the GIPD Monday media report.

After further investigation, police found that Kot ripped down and damaged the Ring cameras inside the building.

"The Blackstone Apartments are a secured apartment building with key access only to residents," says the GIPD Monday media report. Police determined that Kot is not a resident and entered the building with the intent of damaging and stealing property.

Kot "would continue to resist officers while obtaining medical clearance, trying to pull away from officers and tense up while attempting to rearrange his handcuffs," the media report says.

He was arrested for burglary and resisting arrest.