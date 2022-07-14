18-year-old Grand Island man accused of online sex offenses involving 11 females

An 18-year-old Grand Island man has been arrested for possessing and threatening to publicly share sexually explicit photos of 11 females, who are between the ages of 13 and 18.

Police say that in some cases Israel Trautman did post some of the photos on public social media platforms.

Grand Island police are requesting that he be charged with multiple felony offenses “in relation to receiving or soliciting numerous illicit images of minors as well as sharing and extorting minors into providing additional illicit images or conduct.”

The GIPD news media report for Thursday lists 11 victims. Five of the females are 17, two are 15, two are 14 and one each is 13 and 18.

Trautman was arrested on June 1 in relation to a case of human sex trafficking of a minor and visual depiction of explicit conduct in relation to receiving or soliciting images of a minor.

“Following that arrest, a search warrant was obtained for Trautman’s residence including electronic devices,” says a GIPD news release. “Subsequent to that investigation, the Grand Island Police Department’s cyber investigator developed evidence” that alleges “Trautman solicited or received photos from 11 other minor victims, and that he extorted those victims into sharing additional images, illegally shared some of those images and threatened some participants into conducting additional illegal explicit acts.”

In most of the cases, Trautman allegedly told the females that if they did not send him additional sexually explicit material, he would post their photos online. In one case, he posted a female’s phone number online.

In another case, police say Trautman had possession of 46 sexually explicit photos of a 17-year-old female. She was between 14 and 16 when the photos were taken.

Trautman allegedly sent her a picture of exposed male genitalia and sent her nine sexually explicit photos of herself. He allegedly demanded she send him additional sexually explicit material, or he would post her photos online. Police discovered that Trautman did in fact share five photos of the female on a public social media platform.

Police allege that Trautman sexually assaulted one victim, who is now 14, five or six times between October 2020 and March of 2021. Trautman allegedly threatened her that if she refused to have sex with him, he would disclose personal information to her family. She told police that he physically assaulted her, leaving her with painful bruising on her face, arms and back. The victim was 12 and 13 years old at the time of the alleged sexual assault and intentional child abuse..

In another case, a 17-year-old female refused to send Trautman any sexually explicit material, so he offered to pay her for it.

Trautman continued to harass her about providing him with more sexually explicit material, “even though she expressed how uncomfortable she was and that she was underage,” says the GIPD media report.

In another case, Trautman allegedly offered $500 to a 17-year-female if she would make a sex tape with him.

Grand Island police are asking the Hall County Attorney’s office to charge Trautman with one count of human sex trafficking, 31 counts of sexually explicit conduct, 112 counts of visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct, one count of first-degree sexual assault, nine counts of human sex trafficking of a minor, seven counts of delivery of obscene material, one count of terroristic threats and one count of child abuse.

“This was a lengthy investigation that demonstrates the ability of a single suspect to prey on multiple youth within a community,” says the GIPD news release. “The outcome of this investigation is a step forward in building a safer community for our youth. If young people are being exploited, it is a crime and should be reported by calling your local police or the FBI Hotline at 1-800-Call-FBI.”