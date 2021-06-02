18-year-old beaten, robbed early Sunday

A group of males assaulted an 18-year-old Grand Island man early Sunday morning and robbed him of $40 in an alleyway near South Eddy Street and West Fonner Park Road, in the area behind Long John Silver’s.

Kaleb Kelly sustained visible injuries and may have lost consciousness after the assault. The crime happened between 2:05 a.m. and 2:40 a.m. Sunday.

Kelly said he planned to meet a juvenile male in the alleyway to purchase an item. Once Kelly parked and exited his vehicle, he said, five individuals dressed in black approached him and assaulted him.

Police learned that the occupants of a Chevy Silverado may have been involved in the assault. Officers located that vehicle nearby.

Inside the vehicle were three juveniles and 21-year-old Abraham Gonzalez of Grand Island.

Talking to the occupants of the vehicle, officers say they detected a strong odor of marijuana. A search of the vehicle and its occupants turned up more than two ounces of marijuana, two digital scales and two blunts.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Kelly was unable to locate his vehicle, which was later found damaged in the same alley north of where the assault occurred.