18-year-old faces federal charges

Max Rookstool, an 18-year-old Grand Island man arrested in January, now is facing charges in federal court as well as Hall County District Court.
Rookstool also will be tried in federal court under the Juvenile Justice Act, said his attorney, Clarence E. Mock III of Oakland.
Rookstool was 17 and a Northwest High School student at the time he was arrested.
Hall County Attorney Marty Klein said Rookstool will be charged in federal court “for a portion of his crimes.”
Klein said his office is in negotiation with Mock “to try to resolve all of the charges that we’ve got levied against him. That is ongoing at this time.”
He expects that Rookstool ultimately will be charged as an adult in federal court.
Rookstool faces 17 charges in Hall County District Court.
He is charged with two counts of human trafficking, two counts of human trafficking of a minor, one count of first-degree sexual assault, 11 counts of visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct and one count of unlawful distribution of images or videos of another person’s intimate area.
Rookstool recently was taken into federal custody. The Hall County Department of Corrections website said Tuesday that he has been released to another agency.
On March 10, a corporate surety bond of $400,000 was filed on Rookstool’s behalf.
On Sept. 17, District Court Judge Andrew Butler revoked Rookstool’s bond, remanding him to Hall County Jail.
Deputy County Attorney Sarah Hinrichs had made a motion to revoke Rookstool’s bond, saying he had violated its conditions.
One condition of his bond was that he not use a smartphone, tablet, computer or other electronic device unless it was for educational purposes. He was not to use any social media platforms for any reason and was confined to his parental home except for reasons of education, health care or counseling.
On Sept. 9, Grand Island police officers served a search warrant at the home. Officers found a phone with internet access on Rookstool’s person, Hinrichs wrote. From his bedroom, officers recovered an MP3 player, an Xbox gaming system, Apple 4K Smart TV and a Chromebook laptop.
On Aug. 19, Grand Island police received reports regarding an individual sending messages to juvenile males via Instagram and Snapchat, requesting the males have sex with someone named Max and/or physically assault Max.
“The individual advised the juveniles if they did not have sex with or kill ‘Max,’ the individual would make their nude photos public,” Hinrichs wrote.
Officers identified the social media account names and obtained the IP address used to register one of the Snapchat accounts being used to send those messages. The IP address belongs to Rookstool’s father and the address where Max Rookstool currently resides, Hinrichs wrote.
Rookstool’s jury trial is scheduled to begin Feb. 1 in Hall County District Court.
Rookstool and Northwest teacher Brian Mohr were arrested on the same day. Mohr’s case is now in federal court. On July 24, a federal grand jury indicted Mohr, 38, on charges related to the receipt and possession of child pornography. In light of the federal indictment, the Hall County attorney’s office dismissed its case against Mohr.
