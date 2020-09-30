18-year-old faces federal charges

Max Rookstool, an 18-year-old Grand Island man arrested in January, now is facing charges in federal court as well as Hall County District Court.

Rookstool also will be tried in federal court under the Juvenile Justice Act, said his attorney, Clarence E. Mock III of Oakland.

Rookstool was 17 and a Northwest High School student at the time he was arrested.

Hall County Attorney Marty Klein said Rookstool will be charged in federal court “for a portion of his crimes.”

Klein said his office is in negotiation with Mock “to try to resolve all of the charges that we’ve got levied against him. That is ongoing at this time.”

He expects that Rookstool ultimately will be charged as an adult in federal court.

Rookstool faces 17 charges in Hall County District Court.

He is charged with two counts of human trafficking, two counts of human trafficking of a minor, one count of first-degree sexual assault, 11 counts of visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct and one count of unlawful distribution of images or videos of another person’s intimate area.