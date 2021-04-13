2 men sentenced for child porn offenses

LINCOLN — A Grand Island man was sentenced for receiving child pornography and a former Grand Islander was sentenced for possession of child pornography in federal court in Lincoln on Friday.
Anthony R. Roe, 32, of Grand Island was sent to prison for 72 months for receipt of child pornography. He also will serve eight years on supervised release.
Michael Gonzalez, 44, formerly of Grand Island, was sentenced to 48 months in prison. He will then serve six years on supervised release.
There is no parole in the federal system. After serving their prison sentences, both men will be required to register as sex offenders.
Both were sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge John M. Gerrard.
The Roe case began in June 2015, when the Nebraska State Patrol received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) indicating the father of a 13-year-old girl had reported that his daughter had been receiving sexual texts and images from a man through an online internet-based messaging service. The man requested nude images of the girl. The username of the male communicating with the minor female was traced to an IP address for a relative of Roe’s at the address Roe was residing at in Grand Island.
Roe was interviewed by law enforcement and admitted he had communicated with minors and verified the account which formed the basis for the NCMEC report. Roe also admitted that he asked minor females during those communications for nude photos. He allowed the State Patrol to seize his phone for forensic analysis, which determined that Roe possessed approximately 357 images of child pornography. Records from Roe’s phone also indicated he had previous contact with approximately 15 minor females.
The Gonzalez case began in January 2016, when the State Patrol received information from NCMEC that a user, later identified as Gonzalez, was uploading an image of child pornography.
A search warrant was served at Gonzalez’s residence and that search resulted in the seizure of numerous electronic items, including both a laptop and desktop computers and a cellphone and other storage media. Law enforcement forensically examined the equipment and located 19 images of child pornography depicting children under the age of 12.
Both cases were brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the U.S. Department of Justice.