2 motorcyclists arrested after pursuits in Hall, several other counties Friday

LINCOLN — Two motorcycle riders are in custody following multiple pursuits in central and eastern Nebraska on Friday.

At approximately 9:30 a.m., the Nebraska State Patrol received a call from a citizen regarding two motorcycles driving recklessly on eastbound Interstate 80.

A short time later, a trooper spotted the motorcycles as they approached Grand Island. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the riders did not stop and fled eastbound. The trooper initiated a pursuit and both motorcycles accelerated to more than 140 mph. As traffic volume became heavier near Aurora, the trooper discontinued the pursuit.

Several minutes later, the York County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a motorcycle had crashed at the Henderson exit, at mile marker 342. That rider, Samuel Neugebauer, 31, of Overland Park, Kan., was transported to the hospital in Lincoln with serious injuries.

Troopers later observed the second motorcycle near mile marker 370 and initiated another pursuit. The motorcycle was observed splitting vehicles and passing on the shoulder of I-80 and traveled in excess of 130 mph. As the motorcycle neared Lincoln, the pursuit was taken over by troopers in the NSP Aviation Support Division. Troopers on the ground pulled back as the pursuit entered Lincoln on Highway 77.