22-year-old allegedly cuts two people with broken glass

A 22-year-old Grand Island man allegedly injured two people with broken glass and chased two other people with a knife Saturday night.

When police arrived at a home in the 300 block of East Fourth Street at about 9 p.m., they found a man, later identified as Maynor Mejia Morales, spattered with blood, according to Tuesday’s police media report.

Police say Mejia Morales ignored their commands and began to flee into the house. Officers deployed a taser and the suspect was detained.

Officers spoke with several witnesses and victims. They said Mejia Morales broke several bottles and then used the glass shards to cause bodily injury to a man, who received a laceration on his neck, and a second man, who received lacerations on his right arm.

Mejia Morales then allegedly found a knife and chased a third man and an 11-year-old girl through the backyard. Both reported feeling afraid.

Mejia Morales lives in the apartment building where the assault took place, said Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering.

Inside Mejia Morales’ apartment, police found an 18-year-old male unconscious, under the influence of alcohol. Mejia Morales said he had invited the 18-year-old over to his residence to drink.

Duering said the injuries the suspect inflicted were minor. The victims refused medical attention.

Mejia Morales was arrested for two counts of second-degree assault, two counts of terroristic threats, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, obstruction and procuring alcohol for a minor.