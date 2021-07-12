 Skip to main content
36-year-old Grand Island man shot Saturday night
36-year-old Grand Island man shot Saturday night

Suspect arrested after barricading himself in a garage

Tyler Manka

Tyler Manka

Officers arrested Tyler Manka of Grand Island Saturday night after a 36-year-old Grand Island man was shot in the area of 16th and Broadwell streets.

The victim received at least one gunshot wound and possibly two, said Sgt. Brandon Riley of the Grand Island Police Department. Although he was transported to a Grand Island hospital, his injuries were not considered life-threatening, Riley said. He declined to give the name of the shooting victim.

Manka, 26, was arrested after a foot pursuit and after he barricaded himself in a garage at 11th Street and Ruby Avenue.

At 7:38 p.m., police received a report of a male being shot in the area of 13th and Broadwell. When officers arrived, they learned that the shooting was closer to 16th and Broadwell.

Police received a call from citizens saying they saw the suspect running not far from Central Catholic.

Grand Island police officers and Hall County deputies “got into a foot pursuit with him,” and chased him into a yard, Riley said.

Officers tried to take him into custody but he barricaded himself in a garage, Riley said.

Because the suspect was possibly armed, the GIPD’s tactical response team was called.

After negotiations and the use of chemical munitions, Manka was taken into custody at 10:54 p.m.

Riley said he will be charged with attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, use of a weapon to commit a felony, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person and several other offenses.

