Over the course of multiple visits to Walmart North on Wednesday, a man shoplifted more than $5,200 worth of Nintendo Switch video games.

Store employees told police the suspect came into the store multiple times between 9:25 and 11:06 a.m. Wednesday, concealing the items and leaving the last point of sale without paying for $5,251.51 worth of Switch video games. The male "cut and damaged the back of the video game case to gain access to steal the video games," says the Grand Island Police Department's Thursday media report.