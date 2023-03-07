featured top story A Grand Island love affair ends with shots fired | Murders and Mysteries podcast, Episode 5 Mar 7, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (Note: Tap here to listen to the episode if the above audio player does not load)A love affair that ended with one dead, but who's to blame?Host: Josh SalmonGuest: Michelle Setlik, Hall County Historical Society "Murders and Mysteries" is a six-part podcast series produced by the Grand Island Independent. The podcast delves into crimes that have occurred in Nebraska, providing in-depth coverage and analysis of some of the state's most intriguing and mysterious cases. Each episode of the series will premiere on Tuesdays. Whether you're a true crime aficionado or simply interested in learning more about the dark side of Nebraska's history, "Murders and Mysteries" is sure to captivate and engage listeners with its compelling storytelling and expert insights. Listen to the latest episode here. Video by Mauricio Martinez Garcia. Killing of the Peak family | Murders and Mysteries podcast, Episode 1 Who killed Alice Culbertson? | Murders and Mysteries podcast, Episode 2 Stephen Richards, Nebraska's first serial killer | Murders and Mysteries podcast, Episode 3 Grand Island bank robbery | Murders and Mysteries podcast, Episode 4 Tags Crime Criminal Law Weapons Computer Science Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Family believes rural Grand Island woman's death caused by assault; Hall County Sheriff's Department investigating Constance Baasch, 68, of rural Grand Island, died on Feb. 28 from injuries suffered in October. Grand Island bank robbery | Murders and Mysteries podcast, Episode 4 Everyone loves a parade, especially when you are robbing a bank. Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, Nebraska State Patrol investigate suspected homicide in Marquette Someone found the victim Sunday, the sheriff's office and Hamilton County Attorney's Office said. Killing of the Peak family | Murders and Mysteries podcast, Episode 1 This 50-year-old cold case has yet to be solved. Police arrest man after standoff at Grand Island church Grand Island police officers surrounded the church., which is at 422 W. Second St. Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video This Day in History: Michelangelo is born ‘Cat-astrophic mistake’ sees pet X-rayed at Virginia airport ‘Cat-astrophic mistake’ sees pet X-rayed at Virginia airport Lawyers get ready to fight abortion pill lawsuit Lawyers get ready to fight abortion pill lawsuit The DNA of dogs in the Chernobyl zone is genetically distinct nearly 40 years later The DNA of dogs in the Chernobyl zone is genetically distinct nearly 40 years later