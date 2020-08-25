Abdalla accused of shooting at Grand Island police officer July 17; case bound over

The third time, Abdalla said he needed to grab some shoes before he went back down the hallway of his apartment, out of Kully’s sight. Kully said he thought something didn’t feel right and called for McFarland’s assistance, Jiskra said in her testimony. Kully then drew his weapon and commanded Abdalla to come out with his hands up. Kully walked 3-5 feet into the apartment, Jiskra estimated. That’s when Abdalla came around the corner from the hallway with something in his right hand. He brought his left hand up to what turned out to be a handgun. Kully heard him cock the weapon. Abdalla fired the gun twice in the direction of Kully, who then fired back, Jiskra said.