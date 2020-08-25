Abdalla accused of shooting at Grand Island police officer July 17; case bound over

In a preliminary hearing Tuesday in Hall County Court for Tejani Abdalla, the prosecutor and defense attorney presented different interpretations of the circumstance in which Abdalla allegedly shot at a Grand Island police officer.
Abdalla is accused of firing two shots at Grand Island police officer Adam Kully on July 17 inside an apartment complex, 118 S. Vine St. After Kully was fired upon, the officer shot his weapon five times, according to the court affidavit. No one was injured.
The sole witness at the preliminary hearing was Camela Jiskra, an investigator for the Hall County Sheriff’s Department. Jiskra heads up the investigation into the shooting.
Kully went to the apartment building to look for a suspect in an assault on a clerk earlier that afternoon at the Pump & Pantry, 2028 E. Highway 30. Kully learned the address of the suspect after witnesses spotted the license plate number of the truck he was driving. Kully was joined at the South Vine Street apartment by another GIPD officer, Hank McFarland. In addition to conducting interviews, Jiskra has seen footage from the body cameras the two officers were wearing.
After knocking on apartment doors, the officers found Abdalla at Apartment 8. When asked whether he was Abdalla, the suspect answered yes, Jiskra said.
In eliciting answers from Jiskra, prosecutor Sarah Hinrichs stressed, Kully pulled his weapon only after Abdalla disappeared inside his apartment three times. The door to Apartment 8 remained open.
The third time, Abdalla said he needed to grab some shoes before he went back down the hallway of his apartment, out of Kully’s sight. Kully said he thought something didn’t feel right and called for McFarland’s assistance, Jiskra said in her testimony. Kully then drew his weapon and commanded Abdalla to come out with his hands up. Kully walked 3-5 feet into the apartment, Jiskra estimated. That’s when Abdalla came around the corner from the hallway with something in his right hand. He brought his left hand up to what turned out to be a handgun. Kully heard him cock the weapon. Abdalla fired the gun twice in the direction of Kully, who then fired back, Jiskra said.
In his questioning, defense attorney Mark Porto said the crime committed at Pump & Pantry was a misdemeanor. When Kully showed up at the apartment building, Porto asked, did the officer have a warrant? Not to her knowledge, Jiskra said. She agreed with Porto’s contention that Kully never had permission to enter the apartment. Abdalla was not under a legal obligation to speak to Kully, Jiskra agreed, in response to another question from Porto.
Jiskra agreed with Porto’s question that Kully had his weapon drawn when the officer entered the apartment. That was the first time that a gun was seen in the interaction, she agreed.
Kully drew his gun and commanded Abdalla to come out with his hands raised before the officer witnessed any gun in the suspect’s hands, Jiskra agreed.
Based on Jiskra’s training and experience, Porto asked, is it true that officers are not to enter a suspect’s residence for a misdemeanor crime without a warrant or permission? After an objection by Hinrichs was overruled by Judge Alfred Corey, Jiskra answered “Yes.” Jiskra did not disagree when Porto noted that Kully never made Abdalla aware of the presence of his weapon.
Abdalla, 32, is charged with criminal attempt at murder in the first degree and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, both of which are felonies. The third charge against him, third-degree assault, is a misdemeanor.
Police were called to the Pump & Pantry at about 2:45 p.m. An irate man had shoved the clear plastic shield designed for COVID-19 protection, and the plastic shield hit the clerk. Kully went to the apartment complex to follow up on the assault report.
When the suspect confirmed that he was Abdalla, Kully told him he needed to talk to him, Jiskra said. When he went out of sight, Kully told him to come out and speak to him.
In response to a question from Porto, Jiskra said that Kully was clear, concise and loud enough to be heard when he instructed Abdalla to come out with his hands up.
On redirect, Hinrichs made it clear, through Jiskra’s agreement, that Kully didn’t take steps into the apartment until Abdalla had disappeared for the third time. At no point was Abdalla compliant with the officer’s wishes, she agreed.
In answer to a question from Hinrichs, Jiskra said officers are trained not to enter a scene without backup. That’s what Kully did in calling McFarland. Kully had concerns about his safety, she said.
After the exchange of gunfire, Abdalla remained inside the apartment. The Police Department’s Tactical Response Team was called. Abdalla was taken into custody after police gave him at least two commands over a public address system to come out, Jiskra said. That took about 10 minutes, she estimated.
After a search warrant was obtained, police searched the apartment. In the west bedroom, officers found a black 9mm Hi-Point handgun. Items in a wallet found in the room gave officers reason to believe it was Abdalla’s bedroom.
Both of the bullets fired by the suspect entered Apartment 5 across the hall, Jiskra said. One struck a concrete I-beam, ricocheted and landed on a couch. The other was lodged in dry wall in the kitchen area. The bullets came “very close” to hitting Kully, Jiskra said. The casings were consistent with the ammunition in the Hi-Point handgun.
In her closing argument, Hinrichs said the only inference that can be drawn is that Abdalla raised his weapon because he intended to shoot Kully.
Jiskra was not at the scene during the shooting. When she arrived shortly thereafter, she was briefed by Sgt. Frank Bergmark of the Hall County Sheriff’s Department.
Corey bound the case over to Hall County District Court. That court, Corey said, may have to decide the questions raised by Porto about a warrant and the officer entering Abdalla’s residence.
But for the purposes of Tuesday’s preliminary hearing, he said, the state met the burden of proof required for the two felony counts and established probable cause that the crime was committed by Abdalla. Hinrichs made a motion to dismiss the misdemeanor charge, which will be refiled in District Court.
Abdalla’s arraignment in District Court is set for 9 a.m. Sept. 15.
