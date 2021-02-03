Accountant accused of stealing money from Broken Bow Booster Club to turn herself in

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Broken Bow accountant who is accused of stealing more than $45,000 from the Broken Bow Booster Club.
The accountant, Connie Ulmer, is a former treasurer of the Broken Bow Booster Club, which raises money for activities at Broken Bow Public Schools.
Ulmer, 50, has not been arrested.
“An arrest warrant has been issued, but the suspect remains hospitalized following an unrelated car crash last week,” said Cody Thomas, public relations director for the Nebraska State Patrol.
The State Patrol “has been in contact with her attorney and the suspect has agreed to turn herself in when she is released from the hospital,” Thomas wrote in an email to The Independent.
When Ulmer appears in court, she will be charged with four counts of theft by unlawful taking totaling $5,000 or more. That offense is a Class II-A felony.
The alleged crimes occurred between June 27, 2019, and Jan. 27, 2020.
Ulmer has an accounting business in Broken Bow. Some of the money stolen allegedly was paid to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln on behalf of her child.
The affidavit for her arrest was prepared by Nebraska State Patrol investigator Dion Neumiller.
In the affidavit, Neumiller writes that, on Nov. 6, 2020, he was advised by Broken Bow Booster Club board members of several suspicious transactions that occurred between June 2019 and January 2020. The transactions occurred on the club’s checking account at Nebraska State Bank and Trust in Broken Bow.
According to the affidavit, Ulmer was treasurer of the booster club from 2018 to May 2020. At that time, Ulmer was an authorized user of the checking account.
Bank records indicate, according to the affidavit, that on June 26, 2019, Ulmer signed a check from the Broken Bow Booster Club written to Connie Ulmer Accounting in the amount of $19,776.38. That day, the check was deposited into a checking account at Nebraska State Bank and Trust for Connie Ulmer Accounting.
Bank records also indicate, according to the affidavit, that on Nov. 1, 2019, an electronic check was issued on the Broken Bow Booster Club checking account for $6,395.91 to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln student accounts. The payment was credited to a UNL student account belonging to a child of Ulmer.
Also citing bank records, the affidavit indicates that on Nov. 1, 2019, an electronic check was issued on the Broken Bow Booster Club checking account for $7,821.80 to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln student accounts. The payment was credited to a UNL student account belonging to a child of Ulmer.
Bank records also indicate, according to the affidavit, that on Jan. 27, 2020, Ulmer signed a check from the Broken Bow Booster Club written to Connie Ulmer Accounting in the amount of $11,500. That day, the check was deposited into a checking account at Nebraska State Bank and Trust for Connie Ulmer Accounting.