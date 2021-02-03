Accountant accused of stealing money from Broken Bow Booster Club to turn herself in

In the affidavit, Neumiller writes that, on Nov. 6, 2020, he was advised by Broken Bow Booster Club board members of several suspicious transactions that occurred between June 2019 and January 2020. The transactions occurred on the club’s checking account at Nebraska State Bank and Trust in Broken Bow.

According to the affidavit, Ulmer was treasurer of the booster club from 2018 to May 2020. At that time, Ulmer was an authorized user of the checking account.

Bank records indicate, according to the affidavit, that on June 26, 2019, Ulmer signed a check from the Broken Bow Booster Club written to Connie Ulmer Accounting in the amount of $19,776.38. That day, the check was deposited into a checking account at Nebraska State Bank and Trust for Connie Ulmer Accounting.

Bank records also indicate, according to the affidavit, that on Nov. 1, 2019, an electronic check was issued on the Broken Bow Booster Club checking account for $6,395.91 to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln student accounts. The payment was credited to a UNL student account belonging to a child of Ulmer.