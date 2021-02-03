Accountant accused of stealing money from Broken Bow Booster Club

Authorities are searching for a Broken Bow accountant who is accused of stealing more than $45,000 from the Broken Bow Booster Club.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Connie Ulmer, who is a former treasurer of the Broken Bow Booster Club.

When she is apprehended, Ulmer will be charged with four counts of theft by unlawful taking totaling $5,000 or more. That offense is a Class II-A felony.

The alleged crimes occurred between June 27, 2019, and Jan. 27, 2020.

Ulmer, 50, has an accounting business in Broken Bow. Some of the money stolen allegedly was used to pay to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln on behalf of her child.

As of Wednesday morning, Ulmer had not been arrested yet.

The affidavit for her arrest was prepared by Nebraska State Patrol investigator Dion Neumiller.

In the affidavit, Neumiller writes that on Nov. 6, 2020, he was advised by Broken Bow Booster Club board members of several suspicious transactions that occurred between June 2019 and January 2020. The transactions occurred on the club’s checking account at Nebraska State Bank and Trust in Broken Bow.