Alda man wanted in Hall County arrested Tuesday in Buffalo County

Charles Swisher of Alda, who was being sought in Hall County for possible involvement in the theft of pivot wire earlier this year, was arrested Tuesday in Buffalo County.

A Hall County warrant was issued for Swisher’s arrest on July 1.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Department has been investigating eights thefts of pivot wire and equipment between March 16 and June 29. Those thefts took place between Highway 30 and North Monitor Road and between 90th Road and West Old Potash Highway.

On June 30, Hall County Deputy Blake Huelsnitz conducted a traffic stop on a blue 2002 Ford F-250 for having obstructed license plates at the intersection of South Alda Road and Highway 30. Swisher, 56, was the driver of the pickup.

According to the affidavit, the deputy observed many tools in the cab of the vehicle and larger items in the bed of the pickup. Some of the items in the pickup bed were identified as multiple cut sections of black pivot wire.

The following day a search warrant was obtained and pivot wire and other evidence was recovered.

According to the affidavit, a Hall County investigator found that Swisher had sold wire, copper and other materials to Lakeside Auto Recyclers in Omaha 23 times this year. Since Jan. 1, that company has paid him more than $11,000, the affidavit says.

The transactions include 2,521 pounds of copper and 244 pounds of Bare Bright. The latter is bare, uncoated and unalloyed wire cable no thinner than 16 gauge in thickness. Pivot wire is generally 10- to 12-gauge wire.

On July 12, Buffalo County Sheriff deputies attempted to apprehend Swisher on the warrant. He fled from a vehicle on foot in the area of Kilgore Road and Highway 10 south of the Minden Interchange. Deputies searched the area on foot and with a drone and did not locate Swisher.

On Tuesday, Buffalo County deputies and Kearney police officers apprehended Swisher in the 600 block of East 27th Street in Kearney. In addition to the Hall County warrant, he was arrested on suspicion of obstructing a peace officer, a misdemeanor.

In Hall County, Swisher will be charged with five counts of theft by unlawful taking totaling $5,000 or more, one count of theft by unlawful taking totaling $1,500 to $4,999, one count of theft by unlawful taking totaling $0 to $500, five counts of criminal mischief totaling $5,000 or more, one count of criminal mischief totaling $1,500 to $4,999, one count of criminal mischief totaling $0 to $500, one count of tampering with physical evidence and seven counts of second-degree trespass.

Another Alda man, 53-year-old Corey Robertson, was a passenger in Swisher’s pickup at the time of the traffic stop. Police reports on his arrest have been forwarded to the Hall County Attorney’s office.